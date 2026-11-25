Gold, Silver Prices Today, November 26: Buying Gold Gets Cheaper As Rates Fall Check City-Wise Prices
|City
|22K Gold (10g)
|24K Gold (10g)
|Silver (1kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 1,15,570
|Rs 1,21,480
|Rs 1,43,260
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,15,770
|Rs 1,21,690
|Rs 1,43,510
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,15,610
|Rs 1,21,530
|Rs 1,43,320
|Chennai
|Rs 1,16,100
|Rs 1,22,040
|Rs 1,43,930
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,15,860
|Rs 1,21,780
|Rs 1,43,620
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,15,950
|Rs 1,21,880
|Rs 1,43,740
Gold is traditionally considered a safe-haven investment, but expectations of higher interest rates can affect its appeal. Since gold does not generate interest, investors may prefer interest-bearing assets when borrowing costs rise. A stronger US dollar can also make precious metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies.
For Indian buyers, international bullion prices, rupee-dollar movements, import duties and domestic demand play an important role in determining retail rates. The ongoing price correction could offer some relief to people planning jewellery purchases, although making charges, GST and other applicable costs will add to the final bill.
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