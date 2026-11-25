Gold and silver prices witnessed another decline in the domestic market on Thursday, November 26, 2026, extending losses amid weakness in international bullion markets. The fall comes as investors assess fresh US inflation data and the possibility of another interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in December.

International gold prices remained under pressure after the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, a key inflation indicator, increased by 0.3% month-on-month in October. This followed a 0.5% rise in September, strengthening expectations that the US Federal Reserve could maintain its tight monetary policy.

According to market data, spot gold declined 0.2% to $3,578.72 per ounce. In the domestic futures market, MCX gold prices dropped to Rs 1,21,137 per 10 grams on Wednesday, recording a decline of around 1%. Silver witnessed steeper losses, with MCX silver futures falling more than 2% to close at Rs 1,42,517 per kg.

According to co, the domestic retail prices of 24-carat and 22-carat gold also remained under pressure. Silver prices continued to reflect the weakness in the international market.

Here is a look at the latest gold and silver prices across six major Indian cities on November 26.

Gold and Silver Rates Today: City-Wise Prices