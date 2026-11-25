Hitek Computer School Celebrates 20 Years Of Shaping Software QA And Automation Careers
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Vancouver, BC – Hitek Computer School is celebrating 20 years since it began operations in November 2006. The school has helped students, many of them complete beginners, build careers in Software QA and Software Testing.
Two Decades of Practical Training
At Hitek, students learn by doing the work, following a practical project that covers the full software testing life cycle.
The curriculum has changed with the industry. The automation courses now teach Playwright (CF106) alongside Selenium WebDriver (CF107), and the course material includes using AI in test planning and test design.
From a Free Trial to a QA Career
The school's qa courses online begin with the free CF101 trial, a software testing course online with sample lessons for people deciding whether testing suits them. The full CF109 Software Quality Assurance and Software Testing program covers manual testing, test automation, resume preparation and interview training.
After the coursework, graduates can join an internship with one of the school's cooperating software companies.
Recognized by Students and Peers
Hitek Computer School holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, where it has been accredited for 12 years, and is a 2027 Consumer Choice Award winner for Computer Training in Greater Vancouver.
"Twenty years is a long time to keep teaching one subject, and it still feels fresh," said Oleg Vertlib, Director of Hitek Computer School. "Testing has moved from manual checks to Playwright and AI-assisted tools, and our courses have moved with it. What we enjoy most is hearing from students who arrived with no testing background and now work in QA."
The school thanks its students, instructors and partners for 20 years. Course details and the free CF101 trial are at hitekschool.
About Hitek Computer School
Hitek Computer School is a private, PTIRU-recognized institution in British Columbia offering specialized online training in software quality assurance and software testing. Its courses run from a free CF101 trial with sample lessons to the full CF109 Software Quality Assurance and Software Testing program, with automation courses in Playwright (CF106) and Selenium WebDriver (CF107). Graduates can take part in an internship with one of the school's cooperating software companies. Classes are taught by senior QA specialists with over 20 years of experience in manual and automated testing.
Media contact: Oleg Vertlib, Director, Hitek Computer School · 604-617-0065 · 1-800-604 0254 ·... · hitekschool
Two Decades of Practical Training
At Hitek, students learn by doing the work, following a practical project that covers the full software testing life cycle.
The curriculum has changed with the industry. The automation courses now teach Playwright (CF106) alongside Selenium WebDriver (CF107), and the course material includes using AI in test planning and test design.
From a Free Trial to a QA Career
The school's qa courses online begin with the free CF101 trial, a software testing course online with sample lessons for people deciding whether testing suits them. The full CF109 Software Quality Assurance and Software Testing program covers manual testing, test automation, resume preparation and interview training.
After the coursework, graduates can join an internship with one of the school's cooperating software companies.
Recognized by Students and Peers
Hitek Computer School holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, where it has been accredited for 12 years, and is a 2027 Consumer Choice Award winner for Computer Training in Greater Vancouver.
"Twenty years is a long time to keep teaching one subject, and it still feels fresh," said Oleg Vertlib, Director of Hitek Computer School. "Testing has moved from manual checks to Playwright and AI-assisted tools, and our courses have moved with it. What we enjoy most is hearing from students who arrived with no testing background and now work in QA."
The school thanks its students, instructors and partners for 20 years. Course details and the free CF101 trial are at hitekschool.
About Hitek Computer School
Hitek Computer School is a private, PTIRU-recognized institution in British Columbia offering specialized online training in software quality assurance and software testing. Its courses run from a free CF101 trial with sample lessons to the full CF109 Software Quality Assurance and Software Testing program, with automation courses in Playwright (CF106) and Selenium WebDriver (CF107). Graduates can take part in an internship with one of the school's cooperating software companies. Classes are taught by senior QA specialists with over 20 years of experience in manual and automated testing.
Media contact: Oleg Vertlib, Director, Hitek Computer School · 604-617-0065 · 1-800-604 0254 ·... · hitekschool
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment