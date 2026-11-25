MENAFN - GetNews) Restoration Logistics provides 24/7 water mitigation and mold remediation for homes and businesses in Boulder and across the Front Range. Its services include emergency water removal, structural drying, moisture detection, and targeted drying. Colorado-owned since 1987, the company holds IICRC certification and aims to reach emergency sites within 60 minutes.

Boulder, Colorado, USA - Nov. 25, 2026 - A leak under a kitchen sink in Boulder might get mopped up in twenty minutes and forgotten by dinner. The cabinet floor and the drywall behind it usually stay wet a good while longer. Restoration Logistics is putting more attention on that leftover moisture this season, with crews working to dry homes and commercial spaces before mold gets a chance to settle in.

The company handles water mitigation in Boulde with crews on site within about 60 minutes of an emergency call. High-powered vacuums pull out the standing water first. Air movers and dehumidifiers go in right after and stay running until the structure itself is dry, including subfloors and wall cavities that seem fine to the touch. Offices and shops get about the same treatment a house would.

"Mold doesn't need a flood. A slow drip behind a dishwasher can be enough if nobody finds it for a week or so. What we try to do is get the water out fast and then go looking for the damp spots people can't see. If the drying is done right the first time, there's usually nothing left for mold to grow on, and that's a lot easier on everyone than a remediation job later," said a spokesperson for the company.

That's where a thermal imaging camera comes in handy. It can show cooler patches on a wall or ceiling where water has soaked in, even when the paint looks normal. Those readings give crews a rough map of how far the water traveled. Spots that show up wet get opened or dried with targeted airflow, and the rest of the room can usually stay as it is.

Commercial spaces bring their own timing problems. A small office or a shop on Pearl Street might need to open the next morning, and wet carpet under desks can start to smell within a couple of days. Crews set up drying equipment around the work hours when they can. Property managers in Louisville and Superior can call the same Boulder team.

The phone line runs 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. A homeowner who finds a soft spot in the hallway floor on a Sunday night can call and probably have a crew checking it before Monday.

About Restoration Logistics

Restoration Logistics provides emergency water removal and mold remediation for homes and businesses in Boulder and along the Front Range. The company has been Coloradan owned since 1987, and more than 3,500 homeowners have trusted it with their properties. It holds IICRC certification and also serves Denver, Centennial, Lafayette and Fort Collins, with emergency crews on site within 60 minutes.