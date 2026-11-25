MENAFN - GetNews)In Sichuan, China, Leshan is known for the Mount Emei–Leshan Giant Buddha World Cultural and Natural Heritage. The Min River, Qingyi River and Dadu River converge here, nourishing tea gardens, orchards and rice fields. Today, following the mountain roads into Leshan's countryside, visitors see not only landscapes but also a new picture where green farming, distinctive industries and livable rural life intertwine.

In Xinchang Town, Jiajiang County, thousands of mu of rice fields set off colorful houses. After the rice harvest, rapeseed is planted, realizing rice-rapeseed rotation; technologies such as green pest control and soil testing and formula fertilization reduce the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides. The base can produce more than 600 kg of rice and more than 150 kg of rapeseed per mu per year, and the“rice + rapeseed” model increases farmers' annual income by nearly 3,500 yuan. Frogs croak and egrets appear in the fields, while footpaths, parking lots and tourist toilets are available in the villages. Farming experiences, family tours and homestay vacations have developed accordingly, and agricultural production and rural life share the same ecological foundation.

Leshan's terrain is“seven parts mountains, two parts hills and one part plain.” How can mountainous areas become development advantages? The answer is to adapt measures to local conditions and extend industrial chains. The city's four major distinctive industrial bases—Emei Mountain tea, late-maturing citrus, authentic Chinese medicinal herbs and bamboo—exceed 7 million mu, and 23 national and provincial modern agricultural parks cover 11 counties (cities and districts). In Jingyan, a hundred-li citrus loop connects fresh fruit picking, cycling and rural tourism; a hundred-li grain and oil corridor links 5 towns and 30 villages, connecting modern agricultural parks with beautiful villages.

In Fulai Village, Mabian Yi Autonomous County, high-mountain tea gardens, smart workshops and forest homestays form a clear chain. The village has built a 3,400-mu core tea base; the tea-processing center at the foot of the mountain was converted from an idle livestock and poultry trading market. Three intelligent tea production lines and three leisure food production lines for tea-series products link fresh leaf processing, research and development, and exhibition and sales in the same space. The project assets were confirmed as rights and invested in 12 formerly poverty-stricken villages, and since 2021 a total of 1.2 million yuan in dividends has been distributed to village collectives. Tea is grown on the mountain, processed at the foot of the mountain, and“scenery is sold in the cloud,” allowing villagers to earn diversified income from planting, employment, land transfer and collective dividends.

Not far from the tea garden, the Kashasha homestay area revitalizes the idle rural house sites of 21 households after relocation for poverty alleviation. Seven courtyards and 17 tree houses are scattered among the trees, and Yi ethnic elements, tea-tourism experiences and intangible cultural heritage displays attract visitors. Since it began operation in 2021, it has received 60,000 visitors and provided 60 permanent jobs. For overseas visitors, this place shows not only the beauty of rural living in China but also the income-growth logic behind“turning farmhouses into guest rooms.”

From green rice fields to smart tea factories, from citrus loops to mountain homestays, Leshan places agricultural production, ecological protection and farmers' lives on the same development chain. China-Europe freight trains and overseas warehouses for exported tea are bringing“Leshan-branded” agricultural products to the world, and also making the rural stories amid the fertile fields of the three rivers visible to more people.

About Leshan Municipal People's Government:

The Leshan Municipal People's Government is the local administrative authority of Leshan City, Sichuan Province. Guided by a strategy of“industry strengthening the city and tourism revitalizing the city,” it promotes high-quality development, public welfare, and the protection of the Mount Emei–Leshan Giant Buddha World Heritage site while developing cultural tourism.