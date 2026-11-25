MENAFN - GetNews)As the U.S. shopping season hits its peak, kids' clothing brand Arshiner is thrilled to announce its biggest annual sale event — the Black Friday & Cyber Monday extravaganza, running from November 27 to December 1. Curated festive picks across the brand's three core categories will be available at the lowest prices of the year, helping parents stock up on perfect holiday outfits for their little ones with ease.

Unbeatable Year-Round Discounts for Holiday Gifting

Black Friday and Cyber Monday mark the prime shopping window for U.S. shoppers hunting for gifts, and the ideal time for parents to pick out festive kids' apparel for Christmas and New Year family gatherings. Catering perfectly to this gifting demand, Arshiner's sale brings its largest discounts of the year, making high-quality children's clothing more accessible.

Three Highlight Categories for Every Holiday Occasion

The featured selection covers three core lines, balancing festive flair and everyday practicality:

Holiday Party Dresses:Exquisitely crafted holiday party dresses, especially styles in velvet and sequin fabrics, are ideal for festive events. The brand's signature sequin tulle dress is made of 95% polyester and 5% spandex for a soft, breathable feel. It features layers of lightweight tulle decorated with star sequins that shimmer under lights. Ruffled trims at the neckline and cuffs, paired with a stretch collar, allow easy on-and-off without irritating little necks, making it a family favorite. Red and green versions are perfect for Christmas celebrations.

Themed Tops:Cozy, holiday-themed tops are must-haves for daily outings and festive photoshoots. Arshiner's cable-knit half-zip sweaters deliver exceptional softness. Sized for kids aged 3–12, they work for fall, winter and spring, suitable for daily wear, photo sessions, vacations and other outdoor activities.

Festive Color-Block 2-Piece Outfits:Playful 2-piece pajama and loungewear sets let kids stay comfy and stand out through the holidays. The brand's Christmas-themed 2-piece pajama sets for girls come with long-sleeve tops and elastic-waist pants. Made with ultra-soft fabric and flame-resistant tested for safety, they are great for Christmas photos, school pajama parties and family holiday activities.

Event Details

This limited-time Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale offers unprecedented discounts — don't miss out. Shop the collection at Arshiner's official Amazon store to find wonderful holiday outfits for kids.

About Arshiner

Guided by its brand mission“Let Kids Be Kids”, Arshiner creates comfortable, stylish clothing that lets children move freely. Ranked No.1 in girls' dresses on Amazon US, Arshiner has earned the trust of over 3.2 million shoppers across the United States.

For more information, please visit the Arshiner websit and Amazon storefront, or connect with Arshiner on Facebook and Instagram.