MENAFN - GetNews)Children's clothing brand Arshiner has announced its annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale event, scheduled to run from November 27 through December 1. Curated festive selections across the brand's three core categories will be offered at their lowest prices of the year, providing parents with accessible options for Christmas and New Year family gatherings.

As the U.S. holiday shopping season reaches its peak, Black Friday and Cyber Monday serve as key opportunities for families preparing seasonal wardrobes. Arshiner's promotional lineup focuses on combining festive styling with everyday practicality across holiday dresses, themed knitwear, and sleepwear sets.

Featured Categories for Holiday Occasions

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday selection highlights three core product lines:



Holiday Party Dresses: Featuring velvet and sequin fabrics designed for festive events, Arshiner's signature sequin tulle dress is crafted from 95% polyester and 5% spandex for a soft, breathable feel. The design incorporates layers of lightweight tulle decorated with star sequins, ruffled trims at the neckline and cuffs, and a stretch collar for comfortable, irritation-free dressing. Red and green colorways are tailored for Christmas celebrations.

Themed Tops: Built for daily outings and holiday photoshoots, Arshiner's cable-knit half-zip sweaters offer soft texture in sizes for children aged 3 to 12. Suitable for fall, winter, and spring wear, these tops accommodate everyday activities, photo sessions, and seasonal travel. Festive Color-Block Two-Piece Outfits: Designed for comfort throughout the holidays, Arshiner's Christmas-themed two-piece pajama sets for girls feature long-sleeve tops and elastic-waist pants. Constructed from ultra-soft fabric tested for flame resistance, the sets are suited for Christmas morning photos, school pajama events, and family holiday activities.



Event Details

The limited-time Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion runs from November 27 to December 1 on Arshiner's official Amazon storefront.

About Arshiner

Guided by its brand mission“Let Kids Be Kids”, Arshiner creates comfortable, stylish clothing that lets children move freely. Ranked No. 1 in girls' dresses on Amazon US, Arshiner has earned the trust of over 3.2 million shoppers across the United States.