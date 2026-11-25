MENAFN - The Conversation) The funding of Australian cinema is largely dependent on federal and state government agencies, and these are often driven by cultural as well as economic interests. It's perhaps why we get so many films and TV shows focused on the state of Australia and what it is to be Australian.

But occasionally a film comes along that is so good it seems to circumvent this cultural mandate, and gets funded despite not having overtly Australian subject matter or themes. The Fox, an existential comedy by first time feature film writer-director Dario Russo, is one of them.

The narrative follows the woeful relationship between country vet Kori (Emily Browning) and her affable but idiotic boyfriend, farmer Nick (Jai Courtney).

We meet Nick and Kori as he proposes to her in the local pub, over beers and an unappetising chicken parmi. She can barely contain her disappointment at the banality of the situation – though he's oblivious.

Then, through a series of missteps, Nick discovers Kori is cheating on him with colleague Derek (Damon Herriman). He's determined to win her back and return things to normal. So when he comes across a fox (voiced by Olivia Colman) who offers to show him a way to transform Kori into a perfect woman, he goes along with it.

Strange creatures

For Nick, the trauma of the break-up seemingly lifts a veil, revealing a world of mischievous, and in some cases manipulative, talking animals – including a vulgar magpie (voiced by the late Sam Neill).

Soon Diana (Claudia Doumit), Derek's cheated-on partner, is similarly chatting with animals, and in time we realise this is a widespread, accepted phenomenon within the town.

It's testament to the strength of the filmmaking that this surreal premise feels believable. It seems perfectly reasonable that, when confronted with talking animals, the characters would simply take it in their stride rather than freaking out.

As Nick settles into the new order of things, we become conscious of the similarities between human and animal social cues, as well as the differences between animals. The fox is clever and nimble, with a carefree earthiness mingled with its mischievous nature. The magpie, meanwhile, is a talker – a kind of garden variety philosopher making observations about the human and animal worlds.

Likewise, we're invited to consider what distinguishes the different types of human. What kinds of creatures lurk behind the facades of“normal” people like Nick and Kori; what animal alter-egos?

The film compels us to reconsider the routines and habits of middle class life, and acknowledge their strangeness. The painstakingly careful and emotionally fraught copulation (certainly not up to“fox standard sex”), the casual dynasty building, the social awkwardness, and the weird banality of human existence in general.

A star-studded cast

All of the elements in The Fox work.

There are some very funny absurd parts, interspersed with gross-out gags (Diana realises Derek is having an affair when their dog vomits up his used condoms).

The score – by Russo, who also edited the film – is minimal but effective.

The lead performances are uniformly solid, but Browning is sensational. One scene in which she dances to Dave Stewart's Lily Was Here is a true showstopper – a brilliant piece of Australiana.

The supporting cast are equally strong, including Croatian-Danish heavyweight Zlatko Burić as Kori's dad, Istvan, and smaller parts by Kim Gyngell, Heather Mitchell, Frankie J. Holden, Miranda Otto and Peter O'Brien.

Weird Wave meets Fat Pizza

The Fox is an expressionistic, fable-like, absurd comedy, reminiscent of Greek Weird Wave but with an Aussie inflection – like The Lobster crossed with Fat Pizza. The material of myth and folklore is punctuated by a kind of daggy ocker humour (“You always feel better after some hot chippies,” barmaid Liz says to Nick at one point).

But despite the absurdity, the film never spirals into total farce; it maintains a core seriousness about the joys and limitations of rural Aussie life.

If the film felt like allegory, or like it was trying to teach us something, it would be annoying. Despite obvious nods to the fable genre, it isn't structured around any kind of moral lesson – other than the cosmic moral of entropy: that things always go from bad to worse.

There's no message here, beyond the banal platitude“it is what it is” – which becomes a comic mantra within the film. And indeed, The Fox is what it is.

The Fox is in cinemas now.