Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, November 26: Crude Oil Jumps 3.5%, Check Fuel Rates In Your City
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 111.21
|Rs 97.83
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.51
|Rs 99.82
|Chennai
|Rs 107.76
|Rs 99.55
|Bengaluru
|Rs 111.68
|Rs 99.56
|Hyderabad
|Rs 116.15
|Rs 104.23
The stability in domestic fuel rates comes even as crude oil witnessed a significant rally in international markets on Wednesday. According to Reuters, Brent crude prices climbed 3.5% to reach $94.61 per barrel. Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 2% to $83.68 per barrel.
One of the major factors behind the rally was the reported attack on Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura refinery, raising concerns about possible disruptions to global crude oil supplies. However, concerns about a potential surplus in the international oil market continue to influence price movements.
The rise in crude oil prices is particularly important for India, which imports a large share of its crude oil requirements. Higher international prices can increase the country's import bill and potentially add pressure on the economy and inflation.
However, an increase in global crude oil prices does not necessarily translate into an immediate hike in petrol and diesel prices at domestic fuel stations. The rupee-dollar exchange rate, government taxes and other operational costs also influence retail fuel prices.
For now, motorists across major Indian cities can continue to check the existing petrol and diesel rates, with no fresh revision reported on November 26.
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