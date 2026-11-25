(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remained unchanged on Thursday, November 26, despite a sharp rise in international crude oil prices. The latest fuel rates have brought some relief to motorists, even as concerns over global oil supplies continue to grow. According to the latest rates, petrol is retailing at Rs 102.12 per litre in Delhi, while diesel costs Rs 95.20 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 111.21 per litre and diesel at Rs 97.83 per litre. Kolkata and Chennai are also reporting no changes in their retail fuel prices. Petrol and Diesel Rates In Major Indian Cities – November 26, 2026

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.76 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 116.15 Rs 104.23

The stability in domestic fuel rates comes even as crude oil witnessed a significant rally in international markets on Wednesday. According to Reuters, Brent crude prices climbed 3.5% to reach $94.61 per barrel. Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 2% to $83.68 per barrel.

One of the major factors behind the rally was the reported attack on Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura refinery, raising concerns about possible disruptions to global crude oil supplies. However, concerns about a potential surplus in the international oil market continue to influence price movements.

The rise in crude oil prices is particularly important for India, which imports a large share of its crude oil requirements. Higher international prices can increase the country's import bill and potentially add pressure on the economy and inflation.

However, an increase in global crude oil prices does not necessarily translate into an immediate hike in petrol and diesel prices at domestic fuel stations. The rupee-dollar exchange rate, government taxes and other operational costs also influence retail fuel prices.

For now, motorists across major Indian cities can continue to check the existing petrol and diesel rates, with no fresh revision reported on November 26.