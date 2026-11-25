Hyderabad, India, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, Indonesia textiles market size USD 41.27 billion in 2026 to USD 42.42 billion in 2027 and reach USD 48.04 billion by 2032, at a 2.52% CAGR during 2027–2032. Mordor Intelligence Rising online apparel demand and Indonesia's established manufacturing base are supporting textile production for both domestic and export markets. At the same time, machinery support can help manufacturers manage investment costs, while imported-input prices and rising wages are increasing the need for efficient production and cost control.

Indonesia Textile Market Growth Drivers

Trade Agreements Strengthen Indonesia's Textile Export Potential

Preferential trade agreements are helping Indonesian textile manufacturers improve their competitiveness in international markets. IA-CEPA offers tariff advantages for qualifying Indonesian-origin products entering Australia, supporting more attractive pricing for exporters. Meanwhile, Indonesia's potential entry into the CPTPP could open additional market access and create new opportunities for textile manufacturers to expand their export presence.

Textile Modernization Gains Support from Machinery Incentives

Indonesia's push toward Industry 4.0 is encouraging textile manufacturers to upgrade production equipment and improve processing efficiency. The expanded machinery support program can reduce the upfront cost of modernization, particularly for manufacturers investing in eligible domestic equipment. However, funding availability and program eligibility remain important considerations, meaning companies need to meet the required technology and equipment conditions to benefit from the incentives.

Recycled-Fiber Demand Encourages Investment in Textile Recycling

Growing demand for recycled materials from apparel brands is encouraging textile manufacturers to explore recycling technologies and fiber recovery solutions. PET-to-yarn processes can support recycled polyester production, while viscose recycling offers opportunities for recovering cellulosic materials. Investments are likely to focus on recycling systems that align with specific yarn and fiber requirements, helping manufacturers balance processing costs with potential product value.

Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says“Mordor Intelligence combines reported market developments with consistent research practices to provide a clear view of Indonesia textiles market trends, growth drivers, and industry shifts. Its structured approach supports decision-makers seeking a measured perspective grounded in current textile industry evidence.”

Key Segments Covered in the Indonesia Textiles Market Report

By Application

Fashion & Apparel

Industrial/Technical Textiles

Household & Home Textiles

Medical & Healthcare Textiles

Automotive & Transport Textiles

Others (Protective, Sports Textiles, etc.)

By Raw Material

Natural Fibers

Cotton

Wool

Silk

Synthetic Fibers

Polyester

Nylon

Rayon / Viscose

Acrylic

Polypropylene

Recycled Fibers

Others (Specialty High-Performance Fibers (Aramid, Carbon, UHMWPE))

By Process / Technology

Woven

Knitted

Non-woven

Spunlaid (Spunbond / Melt-blown)

Dry-laid Hydro-entangled

Wet-Laid

Needle-punched



3-D Weaving & Spacer Fabrics

By Geography

Java

Sumatra

Kalimantan

Sulawesi

Rest of Indonesia



Overview – Indonesia Textile Industry



Study Period 2020 - 2032 Market Size in 2026 USD 41.27 Billion Market Size in 2027 USD 42.42 Billion Market Size Forecast 2032 USD 48.04 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 2.52 % during 2027-2032 Segments Covered By Application, By Raw Material, By Process / Technology and By Geography Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.



Indonesia Textile Market Analysis by Region

Sulawesi is emerging as a promising regional market for textiles, supported by growing activity among micro and small manufacturing businesses in South Sulawesi. The presence of several small-scale producers can create steady demand for different textile materials, fabrics, and related products. This fragmented market structure may favor suppliers with strong regional distribution and sales networks that can reach individual manufacturers and respond to their specific requirements.

Java continues to be a major center for Indonesia's textile and garment industry, supported by a strong concentration of production facilities across West and Central Java. Leading manufacturers operate multiple production units and sewing lines in the region, serving both domestic and international apparel brands. Ongoing capacity expansion in Central Java is further strengthening the region's manufacturing base and supporting its role as a key textile production hub.

Textile activity outside Java is supported by a diverse mix of upstream fiber production, garment manufacturing, and craft-based apparel businesses. Sumatra has a presence in viscose staple-fiber production, while Kalimantan supports garment and textile activities ranging from integrated supply chains to batik and embroidery-based products. Bali also adds to the regional landscape through apparel manufacturing and digital printing, highlighting the varied roles of Indonesia's textile suppliers across different islands.

Key Companies Covered in the Indonesia Textiles Market

PT Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk

PT Pan Brothers Tbk

PT Asia Pacific Fibers Tbk

PT Trisula Textile Industries Tbk

PT Indo-Rama Synthetics Tbk

PT Tifico Fiber Indonesia Tbk

PT Ever Shine Tex Tbk

PT Century Textile Industry Tbk

PT Polychem Indonesia Tbk

PT Panasia Group

PT Tyfountex Indonesia

PT Eratex Djaja Tbk

PT Argo Pantes Tbk

PT Indo Kordsa Tbk

PT Sritex Green (New Recycled Fibre Unit)



PT Rayon Utama Makmur

PT Kahatex

PT Duniatex

PT Dragon Sweater Indonesia

PT Behaestex

Explore Trending Reports from Mordor Intelligence

Transportation Technical Textiles Market Size: The transportation technical textiles market is expected to grow from USD 69.20 billion in 2026 to USD 71.97 billion in 2027 and reach USD 87.56 billion by 2032, registering a 4% CAGR during 2027–2032. Growth is supported by rising vehicle production, stricter safety requirements, electric vehicle design needs, and aircraft fleet modernization. Demand spans safety components, tire reinforcement, interior materials, and composite structures across road, rail, marine, and aviation applications, helping the industry maintain growth across multiple transportation segments.

Industrial Technical Textile Market Growth: The industrial technical textile market is projected to grow from USD 53.74 billion in 2026 to USD 56.43 billion in 2027 and reach USD 72.02 billion by 2032, registering a 5% CAGR during 2027–2032. Growth is supported by recurring replacement demand across process industries such as chemicals, cement, mining, power generation, and manufacturing. Filtration media, conveyor belts, protective fabrics, and other industrial textiles require regular replacement, creating steady demand across these industries.

Packaging Technical Textiles Market Share: The packaging technical textile market report is segmented by product type, including Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers, Woven Polyolefin Sacks and Bags, and other products; by material type, including Polypropylene, Polyethylene, and other materials; by end-use application, including Agriculture and Fresh Produce Packaging, Food and Beverage Processing, and other applications; and by geography, including North America, Europe, and other regions. Market forecasts are provided in terms of value (USD).

Medical and Healthcare Technical Textile Market Trends: The medical and healthcare technical textile market size was valued at USD 22.01 billion in 2026 and is projected to increase from USD 23.29 billion in 2027 to USD 30.87 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.80% during the forecast period (2027–2032). The medical and healthcare technical textile market is supported by recurring demand for products used in chronic wound care, surgical procedures, infection prevention, and healthcare applications associated with aging populations.

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