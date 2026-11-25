Indonesia Textile Industry: USD 48.04 Billion By 2032 With Synthetic Fibers Leading At A 44.29% Market Share In 2026, Says Mordor Intelligence
|Study Period
|2020 - 2032
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 41.27 Billion
|Market Size in 2027
|USD 42.42 Billion
|Market Size Forecast 2032
|USD 48.04 Billion
|Industry Expansion
|Growing at a CAGR of 2.52 % during 2027-2032
|Segments Covered
|By Application, By Raw Material, By Process / Technology and By Geography
|Customization Scope
|Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.
Indonesia Textile Market Analysis by Region
Sulawesi is emerging as a promising regional market for textiles, supported by growing activity among micro and small manufacturing businesses in South Sulawesi. The presence of several small-scale producers can create steady demand for different textile materials, fabrics, and related products. This fragmented market structure may favor suppliers with strong regional distribution and sales networks that can reach individual manufacturers and respond to their specific requirements.
Java continues to be a major center for Indonesia's textile and garment industry, supported by a strong concentration of production facilities across West and Central Java. Leading manufacturers operate multiple production units and sewing lines in the region, serving both domestic and international apparel brands. Ongoing capacity expansion in Central Java is further strengthening the region's manufacturing base and supporting its role as a key textile production hub.
Textile activity outside Java is supported by a diverse mix of upstream fiber production, garment manufacturing, and craft-based apparel businesses. Sumatra has a presence in viscose staple-fiber production, while Kalimantan supports garment and textile activities ranging from integrated supply chains to batik and embroidery-based products. Bali also adds to the regional landscape through apparel manufacturing and digital printing, highlighting the varied roles of Indonesia's textile suppliers across different islands.
Key Companies Covered in the Indonesia Textiles Market
- PT Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk
- PT Pan Brothers Tbk
- PT Asia Pacific Fibers Tbk
- PT Trisula Textile Industries Tbk
- PT Indo-Rama Synthetics Tbk
- PT Tifico Fiber Indonesia Tbk
- PT Ever Shine Tex Tbk
- PT Century Textile Industry Tbk
- PT Polychem Indonesia Tbk
- PT Panasia Group
- PT Tyfountex Indonesia
- PT Eratex Djaja Tbk
- PT Argo Pantes Tbk
- PT Indo Kordsa Tbk
- PT Sritex Green (New Recycled Fibre Unit)
- PT Rayon Utama Makmur
- PT Kahatex
- PT Duniatex
- PT Dragon Sweater Indonesia
- PT Behaestex
Get in-depth industry insights on the Indonesia textile market research report: ?utm_source=globenewswire
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Transportation Technical Textiles Market Size: The transportation technical textiles market is expected to grow from USD 69.20 billion in 2026 to USD 71.97 billion in 2027 and reach USD 87.56 billion by 2032, registering a 4% CAGR during 2027–2032. Growth is supported by rising vehicle production, stricter safety requirements, electric vehicle design needs, and aircraft fleet modernization. Demand spans safety components, tire reinforcement, interior materials, and composite structures across road, rail, marine, and aviation applications, helping the industry maintain growth across multiple transportation segments.
Industrial Technical Textile Market Growth: The industrial technical textile market is projected to grow from USD 53.74 billion in 2026 to USD 56.43 billion in 2027 and reach USD 72.02 billion by 2032, registering a 5% CAGR during 2027–2032. Growth is supported by recurring replacement demand across process industries such as chemicals, cement, mining, power generation, and manufacturing. Filtration media, conveyor belts, protective fabrics, and other industrial textiles require regular replacement, creating steady demand across these industries.
Packaging Technical Textiles Market Share: The packaging technical textile market report is segmented by product type, including Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers, Woven Polyolefin Sacks and Bags, and other products; by material type, including Polypropylene, Polyethylene, and other materials; by end-use application, including Agriculture and Fresh Produce Packaging, Food and Beverage Processing, and other applications; and by geography, including North America, Europe, and other regions. Market forecasts are provided in terms of value (USD).Construction Technical Textile Market Analysis
Medical and Healthcare Technical Textile Market Trends: The medical and healthcare technical textile market size was valued at USD 22.01 billion in 2026 and is projected to increase from USD 23.29 billion in 2027 to USD 30.87 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.80% during the forecast period (2027–2032). The medical and healthcare technical textile market is supported by recurring demand for products used in chronic wound care, surgical procedures, infection prevention, and healthcare applications associated with aging populations.
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