MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 26 (IANS) US consumer prices rose 3.8 per cent in October from a year earlier, while inflation-adjusted spending was essentially unchanged, government figures showed.

The personal consumption expenditures price index, the measure used for the Federal Reserve's inflation target, accelerated from September's revised annual rate of 3.7 per cent, according to the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis, released on Wednesday (local time). The annual rate was 3.5 per cent in August and 3.4 per cent in July.

Excluding food and energy, prices increased 3.3 per cent from a year earlier. Both the overall index and the measure excluding those categories rose 0.3 per cent from September.

Consumer spending increased 0.3 per cent before adjustment for inflation, slowing from September's revised 0.6 per cent rise. After accounting for higher prices, spending edged down by less than 0.1 per cent.

Personal income rose 0.7 per cent, while income after taxes increased 0.8 per cent. Inflation-adjusted income after taxes rose 0.5 per cent.

The bureau attributed the income increase mainly to compensation, government benefits and income from assets. Part of the increase in government benefits reflected one-time payments associated with a Medicare premium rebate.

Households saved 4.1 per cent of their disposable income in October.

The bureau revised estimates for April through September as it incorporated updated wage and other information. It will release November's income and spending figures on December 23.

The annual inflation reading remained above the Federal Reserve's longer-term goal of 2 per cent, which is measured using the overall personal consumption expenditures price index. Federal Reserve explanation

At its October 28 meeting, the central bank held its benchmark interest-rate range at 3.75 per cent to 4 per cent, saying inflation remained elevated and more information would help determine the appropriate policy.

The decision passed by a 10-2 vote. Fed officials Lisa Cook and Beth Hammack preferred a quarter-percentage-point increase at that meeting.

"Economic activity is expanding at a strong pace. While uncertainty remains elevated owing, in part, to geopolitical developments, domestic spending has been resilient. Productivity growth is strong, and capital investment is robust. Job gains have kept pace with the workforce, and the unemployment rate has changed little," the Fed then said.