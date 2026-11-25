MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 26 (IANS) The US Army destroyed nearly five tonnes of unstable explosives at an ammunition plant in Iowa, while federal environmental officials reported no initial detection of airborne lead and continued testing in surrounding areas.

The controlled detonation at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown on Wednesday (local time) followed warnings that deteriorating lead azide could explode unexpectedly.

The Environmental Protection Agency said all its real-time air monitors reported no detectable airborne lead an hour after the operation. Monitoring continued throughout the blast, the agency said.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin later said the readings remained unchanged more than five hours after the detonation, according to a White House statement issued Wednesday evening.

The initial air readings were not a final assessment of possible contamination. Teams were continuing to collect samples of air, soil and water.

The EPA said it had positioned 300 employees and contractors for the response and collected 1,200 samples of air, land, dust and water before the blast.

“As one way to put this morning's controlled detonation into perspective, I have been informed that the release of particulate matter from Kansas City's fireworks show at FIFA World Cup FanFest was roughly 10x greater than this morning's detonation,” he said.

“After collecting 1,200 land, air, dust, and water samples before the detonation, 300 EPA personnel and contractors were pre-positioned for continued sampling during and after the detonation. They are now back in the field sampling air, land, and water,” he added.

Zeldin said teams would continue monitoring and deploy cleanup measures if necessary.

Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, who leads the Army Sustainment Command, said overhead observations showed that the targeted barrels had been destroyed, according to remarks reproduced by the White House.

“There was no infrastructure damage in or around our installation,” he said. He also reported no secondary explosions.

Acting Army Secretary Adam Telle said the operation had eliminated the threat of an uncontrolled explosion.

Federal health officials said their work would continue after the blast.

“Our responsibility does not end with the detonation,” Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a statement quoted by the White House. He said officials would continue assessing potential health risks and sharing findings with residents.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said more than 140 US Department of Agriculture offices within 100 miles of Middletown would remain open to assist farmers, including with claims filed with the Army.

Before the operation, the Army said inspectors had found severe deterioration and crystallisation affecting 68 drums containing more than 9,700 pounds of lead azide. The material had become highly sensitive to friction, vibration, heat and shock.

Military officials said moving the explosives or treating them chemically posed unacceptable risks. Protective measures included sand-filled barriers, water, foam and other materials intended to contain debris and reduce airborne dust.

Federal emergency officials had offered temporary relocation assistance to residents in the affected area, including transportation, meals and hotel accommodation.