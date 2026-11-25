MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A 55-metre superyacht from a UAE builder, a catamaran with a badge more familiar on high-performance cars and an Australian yacht called an SUV are among the boats making their debut at Dubai Harbour this week.

The biggest of them is the Romeo 55. At roughly half the length of a football pitch, the superyacht from UAE-based Romeo Marine is the largest yacht on display at this year's Dubai International Boat Show. Gulf Craft also unveiled two catamarans from the same series, one for family outings and the other for offshore trips.

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The show runs until November 29, with more than 100 yachts and watercraft on display and eight world and regional debuts. Here are five highlights to look out for.

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The Romeo 55 takes the top spot for size in this year's fleet. The superyacht comes from UAE-based Romeo Marine, which is using the show to introduce the model to an international audience. Among the yachts appearing in the region for the first time this week, the Romeo 55 has a world premiere.

Its size is the first thing visitors are likely to notice. For anyone who has only seen a yacht of this scale in pictures, the walk along the harbour offers a sense of how much space 55 metres takes up on the water.

Two catamarans for different kinds of trips

What changes when a boat is designed for a family outing or a trip offshore? Gulf Craft is bringing both versions of its new SilverCat 47 to Dubai Harbour. The SilverCat 47 Family and SilverCat 47 Offshore will each make their world debut at the show.

Both are catamarans, meaning they sit on two hulls. The 'family' version is aimed at leisure outings with family, while the 'offshore' is designed for offshore boating. With both models at the same show, visitors can compare how Gulf Craft has approached those two uses within one range.

A familiar name on the water

If you know BRABUS from its high-performance cars, look for the name on a catamaran at Dubai Harbour. Sunreef is presenting the BRABUS ULTIMA 55, a high-performance vessel manufactured in the UAE. The Dubai show marks the model's regional debut.

The show brings together boats from around the world, and the ULTIMA 55 is one of the debuts with a local manufacturing connection. It also gives visitors a chance to see how a name many people associate with cars appears on a boat.

A yacht designed around the outdoors

On Azimut's Seadeck 6, the detail to look for is where the indoor living space meets the deck. The Italian builder's Seadeck range is designed around how people move between the interior, the outdoor areas and the water. The Seadeck 6 is making its first appearance in the Middle East at Dubai Harbour.

It is one of two regional debuts from Azimut at the show. The builder is also presenting the Fly 82 in the Middle East for the first time, giving visitors two models from the same company to look out for.

What an SUV looks like on the water

SUV might be a familiar term on Dubai's roads, but Australian yacht builder Riviera uses it for a range of motor yachts. The 645 SUV, which SF Yachts is presenting for its regional debut, combines enclosed living areas with space to spend time outside.

The layout is intended for different kinds of days on the water. Owners could use the outdoor space to host friends for an afternoon and make use of the enclosed areas on a longer cruise. The Dubai show is the first chance to see the model in the region.

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