MENAFN - GetNews)"A Mirewood modular sectional with removable, machine-washable covers."Mirewood, a modular sofa brand based in Austin, Texas, has published seat depths, box sizes, care steps and warranty terms for its machine-washable Halo and Valen sofas, which ship within 72 hours and fit a 32-inch door.

Austin, Texas - Nov. 25, 2026 - Mirewood, a direct-to-consumer furniture brand that makes machine-washable modular sofas, has published the full specifications for its two sofa lines, Halo and Valen. The company says it is setting out the details in one place because buyers comparing modular sofas often cannot find seat depths, box sizes and cover-care instructions before they order.

Mirewood is a modular sofa brand based in Austin, Texas. Every Mirewood sofa is built from individual seats, corners and ottomans that clip together without tools, and every cover on every piece is removable and machine-washable.

Key facts about Mirewood sofas



Washable covers: every cover, including the base and ottoman covers, zips off and goes in a home washing machine. Care is a cold, gentle wash with mild detergent and no bleach, then air drying.

Seat depth: the Halo has a 29.5-inch seat depth, the deepest Mirewood offers. The Valen has a 25.6-inch seat depth.

Price: Halo configurations start at $1,399 and Valen configurations start at $1,299. Individual pieces and ottomans are $650.

Shipping: orders ship within 72 hours, with free shipping to the 48 contiguous United States.

Delivery through narrow doors: each piece ships in its own carton of about 77 pounds. A Halo four-seat L-shape arrives in four cartons of roughly 40 by 40 by 12 inches, and every carton fits through a standard 32-inch door.

Assembly: no tools are needed. A sofa takes about 15 minutes and a five-piece sectional up to 30 minutes.

Frame and warranty: kiln-dried wood frames with a Limited Lifetime frame warranty.

Layouts: two-seat sofas through L-shaped, U-shaped and five-piece corner sectionals, with a lift-top storage ottoman available for either line. Returns: 30-day returns, with a 20% restocking fee.



The company says the washable covers and modular pieces are aimed at households with children and pets. A stained cover can be washed, and a damaged section can be replaced on its own because pieces and covers are sold separately. If a piece arrives damaged, Mirewood replaces that piece at no extra cost.

"In our experience, the most common delivery challenge isn't the trip itself. It's getting the sofa from the doorstep into the customer's room," said Yazen Halik, founder of Mirewood. "That's why we offer white-glove delivery for customers who want the pieces carried in and placed for them."

Halik said apartment buyers are a large part of the reason the sofas ship in separate boxes. "We had a customer in New York City with very narrow doors and hallways who had been struggling to find a couch that would actually fit in their apartment," he said. "Because it's packaged in separate boxes, it went through the hallway and door with ease." The company has published a guide to modular sofas that fit through a narrow door with the measurements to check before ordering.

One customer described the delivery this way: "Mirewood did a fantastic job delivering my couch. I also opted in for the white-glove delivery, where they even set up my whole couch."

The full range of machine-washable sofas and sectionals is listed on the company's website, with separate pages for the Halo collection and the Valen collection, including dimensions for each configuration.

About Mirewood

Founded in 2026, Mirewood is a direct-to-consumer furniture brand based in Austin, Texas, that designs modular sofas and sectionals with fully removable, machine-washable covers. Its Halo and Valen lines ship in separate boxes within 72 hours, assemble without tools, and carry a Limited Lifetime frame warranty. The company's aim is to make sofas that are easy to deliver, clean and repair.

More information is available at mirewoodco.