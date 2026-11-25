MENAFN - GetNews) YJCNC strengthens its position as a trusted China-based manufacturing partner with four internationally recognized management system certifications, supporting quality management, industry-specific requirements, and precision manufacturing for global OEM customers.

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Nov. 25, 2026 - YJCNC (yjcncmachining), a professional precision CNC machining manufacturer in China, continues to strengthen its manufacturing credentials with multiple internationally recognized management system certifications, including ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, and IATF 16949:2016.

These certifications reflect YJCNC's commitment to quality management, environmental responsibility, and industry-specific manufacturing requirements. With certified management systems covering different business and manufacturing scopes, YJCNC aims to provide greater confidence to global OEM customers seeking a reliable China-based manufacturing partner.

Combining CNC milling, CNC turning, 5-axis machining, Swiss-type machining, and precision metal component manufacturing capabilities with established quality management practices, YJCNC supports customers across automotive, medical device, industrial equipment, electronics, robotics, and other demanding manufacturing sectors.

1. Four International Certifications Demonstrating a Commitment to Quality

International certifications play an important role in helping global buyers evaluate manufacturing suppliers. They provide documented evidence of management systems and demonstrate an organization's commitment to meeting defined standards within its certified scope.

YJCNC holds four internationally recognized management system certifications, covering quality management, environmental management, medical device-related manufacturing, and automotive manufacturing processes.

ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management System

ISO 9001 is one of the world's most widely recognized quality management standards. It provides a structured framework for process management, customer satisfaction, documentation control, and continual improvement.

YJCNC holds ISO 9001:2015 certification issued by HIC Certification, with the certified scope covering the sales of hardware components.

This certification demonstrates the company's commitment to standardized quality management practices and customer-focused business operations within the stated scope.

ISO 14001:2015 – Environmental Management System

ISO 14001 establishes an internationally recognized framework for environmental management, helping organizations manage environmental responsibilities and continually improve environmental performance.

YJCNC holds ISO 14001:2015 certification, also issued by HIC Certification, covering the sales of hardware components.

The certification reflects the company's commitment to environmental management and responsible business practices within its certified scope.

ISO 13485:2016 – Medical Device Quality Management System

ISO 13485 is a specialized quality management standard designed for organizations involved in the medical device industry and related manufacturing activities.

YJCNC holds ISO 13485:2016 certification issued by Beijing Daluhangxing Quality Certification Center Co., Ltd. (HXC).

The certified scope covers the manufacturing of specified bone-fixation metal components, including screws and related metal parts.

This certification represents an important qualification for supporting relevant medical device component manufacturing projects, where documented quality management and controlled production processes are essential.

For medical device manufacturers seeking a qualified CNC machining supplier in China, YJCNC provides relevant manufacturing capabilities and quality management support within the scope of its certification.

IATF 16949:2016 – Automotive Quality Management System

IATF 16949 is an internationally recognized quality management standard specifically developed for the automotive industry.

YJCNC holds IATF 16949:2016 certification issued by Beijing Zhong An Zhi Huan Certification Center Co., Ltd. (Zhong An FCAV International).

The certified scope covers CNC machining services and sheet metal processing services.

This certification strengthens YJCNC's qualifications for automotive-related manufacturing projects and demonstrates its commitment to systematic quality management, process control, and manufacturing consistency within the certified scope.

For automotive OEMs and Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers, IATF 16949 is an important consideration when evaluating potential manufacturing partners.

2. Precision CNC Machining Capabilities for Global OEM Customers

Beyond its certification portfolio, YJCNC continues to invest in manufacturing equipment and machining capabilities to support customers with diverse engineering and production requirements.

The company provides comprehensive CNC machining services, including:



CNC Milling: 3-axis, 4-axis, and 5-axis CNC milling for complex geometries, brackets, housings, and precision components.

CNC Turning: Precision turning for shafts, bushings, sleeves, pins, and cylindrical components.

Swiss-Type Machining: Specialized machining for small-diameter, slender, and high-precision components.

Turn-Mill Machining: Integrated turning and milling operations for complex multi-feature parts. Screw Machining: Manufacturing of screws, threaded components, and other precision fasteners.

YJCNC operates a diverse range of CNC equipment, including 43 CNC lathes, 34 machining centers, 15 CNC turn-mill machines, and 30 automatic lathes.

Its manufacturing resources support custom parts ranging from single-piece prototypes and low-volume production to repeat and higher-volume manufacturing.

By combining different machining processes, YJCNC can evaluate suitable production routes according to part geometry, material, dimensional tolerances, and order quantities.

3. Quality Inspection and Manufacturing Process Control

Reliable manufacturing requires more than advanced machining equipment. Consistent inspection, dimensional verification, and production process management are equally important.

YJCNC utilizes a range of inspection and measurement equipment to support product quality verification, including:



Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM)

Optical Measuring Systems

Height Measuring Instruments

Surface Roughness Testers

Rockwell Hardness Testers

Precision Calipers and Micrometers Thread Ring Gauges and Thread Plug Gauges

These inspection resources support dimensional, geometric, surface, and material-related checks according to individual project requirements.

YJCNC also emphasizes drawing revision control, manufacturing process review, inspection planning, and documentation management.

For projects requiring specific inspection reports, material certificates, traceability records, or supplier qualification documentation, customers can communicate their requirements during the quotation stage.

The company's approach is to align manufacturing and inspection requirements with customer drawings and agreed acceptance criteria, helping support consistent production outcomes.

4. Supporting Multiple Industries with Specialized Manufacturing Solutions

YJCNC serves customers across a variety of industries that require precision-engineered metal components and reliable manufacturing support.

Its manufacturing capabilities and industry-related quality management certifications are particularly relevant to the following sectors:

Automotive Industry

With IATF 16949 certification covering CNC machining and sheet metal processing services, YJCNC supports automotive-related component manufacturing requirements for OEMs and supply chain partners.

Medical Device Industry

With ISO 13485 certification covering specified bone-fixation metal components, YJCNC supports relevant medical device manufacturing projects requiring controlled production and documented quality management.

Industrial Equipment

YJCNC manufactures custom precision components for industrial machinery, automation equipment, mechanical assemblies, and specialized equipment applications.

Aerospace-Related Manufacturing

The company provides precision CNC machining services for aerospace-related component projects, subject to applicable customer specifications and certification requirements.

Robotics and Electronics

YJCNC manufactures precision metal parts, connectors, housings, shafts, brackets, and other custom components for robotics, electronics, and engineering applications.

By combining multi-process CNC machining capabilities with documented management systems, YJCNC aims to provide flexible manufacturing support for customers across different industries.

5. Why Choose YJCNC as Your CNC Machining Manufacturer in China?

Selecting a reliable manufacturing partner involves more than comparing machining prices and production capacity.

International buyers also need to consider supplier qualifications, engineering communication, quality management, inspection capabilities, and long-term manufacturing consistency.

YJCNC combines precision CNC machining expertise with internationally recognized management system certifications to support global customers with:



International Certifications: ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 13485, and IATF 16949 certifications covering their respective documented scopes.

Comprehensive CNC Capabilities: CNC milling, CNC turning, 5-axis machining, Swiss-type machining, and turn-mill machining.

Flexible Production: Support for prototypes, low-volume orders, and ongoing production requirements.

Quality Inspection: Dimensional measurement and inspection resources to verify parts against agreed specifications.

Engineering Support: Manufacturing process evaluation and drawing review to help identify production challenges. Global Customer Service: Manufacturing support for international OEMs, engineering companies, and procurement teams.

YJCNC understands that every project has different technical and quality requirements. Its team works with customers to evaluate drawings, materials, tolerances, production processes, and inspection expectations before manufacturing begins.

This customer-focused approach helps build a more transparent and reliable manufacturing relationship.

6. Moving Forward: Continuous Improvement and Global Manufacturing Partnerships

YJCNC views international certifications not simply as qualifications, but as part of its long-term commitment to responsible manufacturing, structured management, and continuous improvement.

As global manufacturing standards and customer expectations continue to evolve, the company will continue strengthening its management systems, optimizing production processes, and expanding its ability to support increasingly complex precision machining projects.

Through the combination of internationally recognized certifications, advanced CNC machining capabilities, and customer-focused manufacturing services, YJCNC aims to become a trusted long-term manufacturing partner for OEM customers worldwide.

For companies looking for an ISO-certified CNC machining manufacturer in China, YJCNC welcomes opportunities to discuss new projects, supplier qualification requirements, and long-term manufacturing cooperation.

About YJCNC

YJCNC is a China-based precision manufacturing company specializing in custom CNC machining and precision metal components.

The company provides CNC milling, CNC turning, Swiss-type machining, turn-mill machining, screw machining, and related manufacturing services for global customers.

With manufacturing capabilities supporting prototype development, low-volume production, and repeat manufacturing, YJCNC serves customers across automotive, medical device, industrial equipment, aerospace-related, robotics, and electronics industries.

YJCNC holds multiple internationally recognized management system certifications, including ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, and IATF 16949:2016, each covering its respective certified scope.

The company is committed to engineering support, quality management, manufacturing flexibility, and reliable service for global OEM customers.