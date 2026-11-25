Finance Ministry Raises UAH 2.09 Bln From Domestic Bond Auction
Hryvnia-denominated government bonds with a 1.2-year maturity and a yield of 15.06% generated UAH 1.052 billion in budget proceeds.
A further UAH 1.040 billion was raised through hryvnia-denominated bonds with a 3.2-year maturity and a yield of 16.46%.Read also: Demining and reconstruction: Ukraine's Economy Ministry and UNOPS sign memorandum
Since the start of 2026, the government has raised more than UAH 386.23 billion through domestic government bond placements. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, total proceeds have exceeded UAH 2.41 trillion. All funds raised through war bond issuances are directed toward supporting Ukraine's Armed Forces and strengthening the state's financial resilience.
As reported by Ukrinform, individual investors' holdings of domestic government bonds reached a record UAH 173.1 billion as of November 2, 2026, up UAH 5.6 billion, or about 3.3%, from the beginning of October.
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