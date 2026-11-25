MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Finance published the results in a Facebook post.

Hryvnia-denominated government bonds with a 1.2-year maturity and a yield of 15.06% generated UAH 1.052 billion in budget proceeds.

A further UAH 1.040 billion was raised through hryvnia-denominated bonds with a 3.2-year maturity and a yield of 16.46%.

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Since the start of 2026, the government has raised more than UAH 386.23 billion through domestic government bond placements. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, total proceeds have exceeded UAH 2.41 trillion. All funds raised through war bond issuances are directed toward supporting Ukraine's Armed Forces and strengthening the state's financial resilience.

As reported by Ukrinform, individual investors' holdings of domestic government bonds reached a record UAH 173.1 billion as of November 2, 2026, up UAH 5.6 billion, or about 3.3%, from the beginning of October.

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