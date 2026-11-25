MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Court of Special Judge (NDPS Cases) here on Wednesday acquitted a Batmaloo resident in a narcotics case, holding that the prosecution failed to establish an unbroken chain of custody linking the seized contraband with the substance examined by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, Asif Ashraf of Batmaloo Srinagar, was facing trial in FIR No. 16/2024 registered at Police Station Batmaloo under Sections 8 and 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to the prosecution, on February 17, 2024, a police naka party at Tengpora near the National Highway bypass intercepted a white Brezza vehicle bearing registration number DL5CR-1840. During its search, 22 bottles, each containing 100 ml of codeine-based cough syrup, were allegedly recovered from a white bag kept under the driver's seat.

The accused, who was driving the vehicle, was arrested and the vehicle and bottles were seized.

However, after examining the prosecution evidence, the court found serious discrepancies in the seizure and handling of the alleged contraband, raising doubts about whether the substance examined by the laboratory was the same as that recovered from the accused.

The court observed that the recovery and seizure memos, according to the testimony of three members of the five-member naka party, had been prepared or signed at the police post one or two days after the alleged recovery. One of the witnesses had described the documents as pre-written.

ADVERTISEMENT

It further noted inconsistencies in the dates recorded in the recovery memo, absence of a recorded seal impression at the spot and non-production of a specimen seal. The witnesses also gave contradictory accounts regarding whether the bag had been sealed at the spot, who had sealed it and in whose custody it remained.

The court also took note of the non-production of malkhana registers and the deposit receipt, besides the failure to examine the Judicial Magistrate who conducted the proceedings under Section 52-A of the NDPS Act.

It observed that the prosecution had also failed to establish the condition of the seals on the parcel when it was opened before the Magistrate and had produced no contemporaneous record containing distinguishing particulars of the bottles to match them with those examined by the laboratory.

Read Also Two J&K Food Dept Employees Sacked Over NDPS Cases J&K HC Rejects Bail Plea Of Accused In Heroin Trafficking Case

Holding that these deficiencies directly affected the integrity of the seizure and the chain of custody, the court observed that they were not merely technical objections but created genuine doubt about the identity of the substance analysed by the laboratory.

“The gravity of the offence cannot be a substitute for proof,” the court observed, adding that the stringent punishments under the NDPS Act and the reversal of the burden of proof in certain circumstances make strict establishment of foundational facts imperative.

Holding that the prosecution had failed to prove the charge beyond reasonable doubt, the court extended the benefit of doubt to the accused and acquitted him of the charge under Section 8(c) read with Section 21 of the NDPS Act.

The court directed that the accused be released forthwith if not required in any other case and discharged his bail and surety bonds. However, he was directed to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with one surety of an equal amount under Section 437-A CrPC, to remain in force for six months.