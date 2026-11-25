MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Security agencies have intensified their hunt for an estimated 65 Pakistani terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir, days after the killing of Lateef Bhat, described by officials as the last active local terrorist in the Kashmir Valley, security establishment sources said.

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Of the 65 foreign terrorists believed to be operating in the Union Territory, 35 are affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), 25 with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), while the remaining five belong to other banned terrorist outfits, the sources said.

The terrorists have been on the radar of security agencies following confirmation of their presence through inputs received from different intelligence wings. Their movements and possible hideouts are being monitored, with security forces preparing operations based on intelligence inputs, officials said.

According to the sources, the majority of the foreign terrorists are operating in the Jammu region, particularly in the remote and mountainous areas of Poonch, Rajouri, Kishtwar and Doda, where dense forests and difficult terrain provide cover and make tracking operations challenging.

The latest assessment suggests that Jammu and Kashmir has no listed active local terrorists following the killing of Lateef Bhat, a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, in an encounter in Kulgam district on November 18. He was killed after an eight-day search operation by security forces.

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Officials said the estimated number of terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir has declined from 91 in 2024, which included both foreign and local terrorists, to around 65 at present, comprising only Pakistani terrorists.

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The sources, however, clarified that the figure is based on assessments by multiple intelligence and security agencies and may vary as terrorists frequently change their locations to evade surveillance and security operations.

The decline in local militancy has marked a shift in the security situation in Kashmir, although the presence of foreign terrorists continues to remain a concern, particularly in the forested belts of the Jammu region.

Pakistan-based terror outfits, primarily LeT and JeM, have been responsible for several major attacks in India, including the 2001 Parliament attack, the 2016 Uri attack and the 2019 Pulwama bombing. Security agencies have repeatedly flagged cross-border infiltration and logistical support networks as key factors sustaining terrorist activity in Jammu and Kashmir.

The issue of the remaining foreign terrorist presence also figured in the recent remarks of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who expressed confidence that Jammu and Kashmir would soon become terror-free.

Addressing the passing-out parade of probationary deputy superintendents of police, sub-inspectors and assistant directors of the Forest Protection Force at the Sher-i-Kashmir Police Academy in Udhampur on November 18, Sinha said only a handful of foreign terrorists remained in the Union Territory.

Officials indicated that multi-agency operations based on intelligence inputs would continue to target the remaining foreign terrorists. They cited the neutralisation of seven Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, including a group led by Saifullah, in Kishtwar as an example of coordinated counter-terrorism efforts.

The group had reportedly infiltrated in April 2024 and was neutralised in a series of operations culminating on February 22 in the Chatroo area under Operation Trashi-I.

Despite the decline in the number of active terrorists, security agencies continue to focus on preventing infiltration, identifying support networks and tracking foreign terrorists operating in remote and difficult terrain.

According to available data, 135 terrorists were active in Jammu and Kashmir in 2022, including 85 foreign terrorists and 50 local terrorists. The number of active terrorists subsequently declined in 2023, reflecting a reduction in the overall terrorist presence in the region.

Security agencies have maintained that counter-terrorism operations, intelligence coordination and efforts to dismantle support networks remain central to preventing attempts to revive militancy in Jammu and Kashmir. (inputs from agencies)