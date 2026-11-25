MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) A mechanism presented at a UN forum enables rural workers in Brazil to raise workplace concerns and seek guidance, helping identify risks and improve access to remedy.

GENEVA (ILO News) – Pode Contar, an initiative to help rural workers in Brazil report workplace concerns and seek guidance on their rights, was presented on 23 November 2026 at an event alongside the 15th United Nations Forum on Business and Human Rights in Geneva.

Pode Contar was developed by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and Brazil's National Confederation of Rural Wage Workers (CONTAR), in partnership with the UN Global Compact Network Brazil and Suzano, a Brazilian pulp and paper company. The mechanism combines confidential communication, social dialogue and information on recurring labour risks to help prevent violations and improve access to remedy.

How Pode Contar works

Through free telephone calls and WhatsApp messages, rural workers can seek guidance and report concerns, regardless of trade union membership or their employer's participation in the initiative. The service also targets seasonal, migrant and informally employed workers.

CONTAR manages requests confidentially, providing guidance, facilitating dialogue or helping workers access public institutions, depending on the circumstances.

“Through Pode Contar, workers can contact CONTAR directly and confidentially to receive guidance and support in finding a solution,” said Laissa Pollyana Carmo, project coordinator at CONTAR.

From workers' concerns to prevention

Beyond individual cases, Pode Contar analyses recurring concerns related to recruitment, pay, working hours, occupational safety and health, transport and accommodation.

Aggregated and anonymised information can help companies identify risks, strengthen preventive measures and improve human rights due diligence.

Confidentiality, protection of personal information and prevention of retaliation are central safeguards. The mechanism complements, rather than replaces, labour inspection and other public systems. Cases requiring investigation, enforcement or urgent protection remain the responsibility of competent authorities.

“By combining listening, social dialogue and actionable information, the mechanism helps identify risks at an early stage, prevent labour rights violations and strengthen access to remedy,” said Maria Cláudia Falcão, coordinator of the Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work Programme at the ILO Country Office for Brazil.

Implementation in Brazil

Pode Contar is being introduced in three rural sectors. In forestry, implementation began in São Mateus and surrounding areas of Espírito Santo, with Suzano's support. In coffee, the initiative was introduced in the Irecê region of Bahia, building on efforts to promote decent work and prevent forced labour.

Preparations are underway in the carnauba sector, in partnership with the Union for Ethical BioTrade (UEBT) and Verité.

Although the communication channel is operational, sectoral implementation involves additional outreach, awareness-raising and engagement with employers and local institutions. Plans for 2027 include consolidating implementation, expanding geographical coverage and exploring other rural supply chains.

Partnerships to strengthen prevention

Suzano supports implementation in forestry, building on a partnership established in 2024 with the ILO and the UN Global Compact Network Brazil.

The UN Global Compact Network Brazil engages companies on responsible business conduct and human rights in supply chains.

The initiative is supported by the United States Department of State and a public-private partnership between the ILO and Suzano, in collaboration with the UN Global Compact Network Brazil.