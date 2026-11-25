







ASC27 held its first briefing session during SC26.

Competition Schedule & Format

This year's competition follows the familiar two-round format. Teams begin by registering, then put their supercomputing skills to the test in the Preliminary contest. Qualifying teams advance to the on-site Finals, where they'll compete alongside fellow students from around the world.

Registration: November 19, 2026 – January 10, 2027

Colleges and universities worldwide are invited to join ASC27! Each institution may enter multiple teams, and each team must consist of five undergraduate students and one faculty advisor. Gather your teammates, invite a faculty advisor, and register your team on the ASC27 website by January 10, 2027.

Preliminary Competition: January 11 – February 28, 2027

Take on the first ASC27 challenges right on your own campus! Work with your teammates to complete a series of application optimization tasks, then submit written technical proposals explaining your approach in line with the competition requirements. Experts of the ASC27 Committee will evaluate each team's work on its technical merits and vote to select the finalists. The Committee will promptly notify your team whether it has qualified for the on-site finals.

On-Site Finals: May 15–19, 2027

With a place earned in the ASC27 finals, your team will compete alongside 25 student teams from around the world in five days of hands-on supercomputing! Your team will design and assemble its own small-scale supercomputing cluster, run benchmarks, and optimize artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) applications. You'll also present and defend your work in English before a jury of internationally recognized experts, chaired by distinguished Professor of the University of Tennessee Dr. Jack Dongarra Turing Award laureate and TOP500 co-founder. This is your opportunity to explain how your team's design choices and optimization strategies shaped your results.

Finalists will compete for the Champion title and the Silver Prize. Other honors include the Group Competition Award, e-Prize, Highest LINPAC, Best Presentation Team award, and additional recognitions

ASC27 Competition Timeline