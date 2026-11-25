MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of common stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) between July 23, 2026 and October 29, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 12, 2027.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Intel common stock during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Intel class action, go to or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email ... for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 12, 2027. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered billions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the slowdown in personal computer (“PC”) end market sales was having a materially greater negative impact to Intel's third quarter 2026 Client Computing and Physical AI Group (“CCPG”) results than defendants had disclosed to investors, negatively impacting CCPG margins and causing CCPG segment revenue to shrink by hundreds of millions of dollars sequentially, and that such negative impacts were expected to worsen for the foreseeable future; (2) Intel's original equipment manufacturer (“OEM”) and distribution partners were suffering from a massive glut of unwanted PC inventory that they were unable to sell to end consumers because of the rise in PC component prices, lowering demand for Intel's PC-related products and materially impairing Intel's ability to offset lower CCPG volumes by imposing higher prices; (3) any positive impacts to Intel's business and financial results resulting from data center construction and other aspects of the AI boom were more than offset by the negative effects on Intel's business and financial results resulting from the PC market slowdown and the excess inventory buildup; (4) Intel suffered from substrate supply constraints such that Intel could not meaningfully ramp up production to meet data center central processing unit (“CPU”) demand even if Intel chose to divert production resources as a result of a slowdown in PC-related sales; and (5) as a result of the above, defendants' statements regarding Intel's business, operations, financial results, and ability to capitalize on the boom for AI-related infrastructure spending were materially false and misleading when made, and such statements did not accurately reflect Intel's then-present business and prospects. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Intel class action, go to or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email ... for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

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Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

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Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

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