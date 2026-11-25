MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Actor Ravi Kishan opened up about his equation with fellow Bhojpuri star Manoj Tiwari, revealing that the two often avoid coming face-to-face at film premieres.

Talking about their equation during a conversation with filmmaker Karan Johar on Koffee with Karan, Ravi said that whenever they spot each other at an event, both try to stay away from one another.

During a conversation with Karan Johar on Koffee with Karan, Ravi Kishan was asked a rather interesting question - at a Bhojpuri film premiere, whom would he hide from and whom would he seek out?

Ravi immediately brought up his long-standing equation with fellow Bhojpuri star and politician Manoj Tiwari.“Manoj Tiwari. Hum dono hamesha ek dusre ko dekh ke, woh bhi chhup jaata hai, main bhi usko dekh ke chhup jaata hoon. Toh hum face to face nahi aana chahte,” he said, explaining that both of them would rather avoid an encounter.

The actor then found himself in another hypothetical situation. Asked whom he would save first if he were in a sinking boat with Manoj Tiwari and Pawan Singh, Ravi jokingly chose Pawan.“They will save Pawan. Manoj will be saved by Pawan,” he quipped.

Ravi and Manoj's rivalry has been quite popular in the Bhojpuri film industry. The two were once considered arch-rivals and have themselves spoken about a 13-year period when they would avoid sharing stages or even crossing paths.

Their rivalry even spilled onto the sets of films they worked on together. During the shooting of Ganga Jamuna Saraswati, the two reportedly had a disagreement over a fight sequence, with Ravi playing a goon and Manoj playing a cop. Aamrapali Dubey had revealed how the argument over who would throw the first punch was said to have halted the shoot for hours.

The two eventually buried the hatchet and became friends. They have shared the screen in films including Ganga Jamuna Saraswati, and Manoj has previously compared their competitive equation to the Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan rivalry in Bollywood.

–IANS

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