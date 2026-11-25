MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 26 (IANS) US regulators authorised SpaceX to deploy up to 1 million satellites designed to operate as data centres in space, drawing objections from astronomers who warned the project could disrupt research and alter the night sky.

The Federal Communications Commission said the proposed Starmind network would process data in orbit for use on Earth, supporting growing demand for artificial intelligence computing. It described the decision as the first US authorisation for a constellation of data centres in space.

The authorisation permits deployment of the network; it does not mean the satellites have already been launched.

The satellites would communicate through optical links, with radio links providing backup and emergency communications. The FCC said the system was consistent with its orbital debris rules.

"America is leading the world into the era of super intelligence. Under President Trump's leadership, the United States is moving decisively to ensure that this breakthrough technology creates opportunity, drives investment, and delivers lasting benefits for the American people," said Chairman Brendan Carr.

"The FCC supercharges that effort today by granting, for the first time ever, authorisation to deploy 1 million orbital compute modules for data centres in space. This action opens a bold new frontier for the computing infrastructure needed to power America's leadership and growth," he said.

"Compute campuses or data centres are essential to sustaining America's leadership in SI. By moving compute capacity beyond Earth, SpaceX and the many competitors working on their own orbital data centres are meeting the moment," Carr said.

"This is the kind of American ingenuity that can unite our strengths in space and advanced technology, reinforce our economic leadership, and expand prosperity here at home," he added.

FCC said it was reviewing other proposals for orbital data centres and intended to decide on them promptly under its regular procedures.

The American Astronomical Society opposed the decision, saying it was "disheartened and dismayed" by the approval.

The society warned that larger and more numerous satellites could remain bright for longer periods, interfering with observations. Radio emissions and heat from the computing equipment could also affect radio and infrared astronomy, it said.

It raised concerns about collisions in orbit and pollution from launches and atmospheric reentry.

"The American Astronomical Society (AAS) is disheartened and dismayed by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) decision to grant SpaceX a license to deploy a constellation of one million data centres in low Earth orbit," a media statement said.

"As the AAS stated in its earlier filings to the FCC, the proposed constellation would significantly undermine (i) decades of federal investment in astronomical facilities and (ii) the ability of astronomers and the public to enjoy and study the night sky," it said.

The society acknowledged that SpaceX had previously changed its Starlink satellite designs to reduce their impact on astronomy. Those changes had helped but had not eliminated the problems, it said, describing the proposed million-satellite network as a fundamentally different undertaking.

According to the society's account of the authorisation, SpaceX must begin deployment by 2033, have 100,000 satellites in orbit by 2035 and deploy the full constellation by 2040.

The society had petitioned the FCC in March to reject the application. It said it hoped SpaceX would continue working with the National Science Foundation, while expressing concern about the absence of formal coordination requirements in the license.