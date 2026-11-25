MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPENG Inc. (“XPENG” or the“Company,” NYSE: XPEV; HKEX: 9868), a leading global Physical AI company, today introduced its advanced general-purpose humanoid robot, XPENG IRON, at AI Day 2026, showcasing advances in its robotics technology, manufacturing capabilities and commercialisation strategy.

During the flagship event, XPENG detailed its integrated approach to humanoid robotics, developing the robot's brain and body together from the outset. By co-developing AI models, computing, perception, motion control and robotic hardware, XPENG aims to ensure that intelligence and physical capabilities evolve together rather than as separate components.









XPENG is developing IRON as a work partner for real-world roles, guided by five core product priorities: foundational capabilities, safety and reliability, emotional value, 24/7 operation and business capabilities.

“Humanoid robotics is reaching the point where the industry must move beyond demonstrations and prove that robots can create value in the real world,” said Mr. He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of XPENG.“That requires more than capable hardware or intelligent models. It requires reliable products, high-quality data, scalable manufacturing and continuous learning through deployment. XPENG IRON brings these capabilities together as we prepare for commercial deployment and mass production is scheduled to begin in January 2027.”

















Developing the Brain and Body Together

At the core of XPENG's approach is an integrated three-system architecture, namely the XPENG Turing Physical AI architecture (VLA 3.0), connecting higher-level cognition, real-time decision-making and physical execution:



System 2 – Higher-level cognition: Handles reasoning, task understanding and planning, supported by VLT task planning, Agent Runtime and state-machine capabilities.

System 1 – Real-time intelligence: Powered by XPENG's VLA 2.0 model, enabling rapid environmental understanding and decision-making. System 0 – Physical execution: Handles high-speed responses and direct hardware control, translating decisions into physical movements.



Together, the three systems connect thinking, responding and acting, linking higher-level intelligence with real-time adaptation and precise physical control.

The latest generation of IRON features 76 degrees of freedom, including a 21-degree-of-freedom dexterous hand, more than 1,500 tactile sensing points, 3D vision and 360-degree perception of its environment. Its IRON OS runs on three proprietary Turing AI chips, delivering 2,250 TOPS of effective computing power to support onboard AI models and whole-body motion control.

Visual perception, tactile sensing and motion control work together to connect environmental understanding with physical execution. Tactile feedback, for example, allows IRON to detect contact and adjust the force it applies when handling objects.

IRON's multimodal understanding and embodied expression system, IRON VLM, integrates visual, audio and contextual understanding to interpret interactions, recognise people, retain conversational context and respond appropriately. Its Physical safety architecture provides five layers of protection, monitoring task execution, movement trajectories and hardware constraints, including collision detection, torque limits and emergency-stop protections. Additional safeguards include redundant dual-channel communications, an independent fail-safe balance controller and pedestrian-protection AEB.

From Interaction to Autonomous Task Execution

IRON is designed to undertake assigned tasks with greater operational autonomy. Its capabilities include autonomous navigation and route planning, task-list creation through voice commands or an app, autonomous charging and return-to-work functions, abnormal-condition reporting and self-monitoring of its operating health. Together, these functions connect task planning, execution and maintenance, supporting continuous operation with a target of 24-hour availability.

XPENG's initial deployment strategy focuses on commercial roles with defined tasks and operating requirements. IRON is scheduled to begin training as a store assistant in XPENG retail stores in Q1 2027, undertaking customer reception, product guidance and other retail service activities. Through real-world interactions and service tasks, XPENG aims to further develop and validate its capabilities before expanding into additional roles.

Other potential applications include front-desk reception, store training, educational programmes, livestream hosting, event presentation and exhibition guidance.

Building the Data and Manufacturing Infrastructure for Humanoid Robotics

XPENG is extending the AI infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities developed through its automotive business into humanoid robotics, covering both robot development and production.

Its purpose-built Robot Data Factory spans 50,000 m2 and covers more than 250 scenarios and 15 job categories. The facility supports data collection, training and validation across real-world tasks, drawing on data processing and evaluation tools developed through XPENG's automotive operations. Data from real-world robot tasks helps train and validate physical interaction, manipulation and whole-body control, connecting AI model development with actual robot performance.

XPENG has also established a dedicated automated humanoid robot production line, applying its automotive manufacturing experience to robot assembly and quality control. The line features more than 600 AI-powered holographic quality inspection checkpoints, alongside over 1,000 vehicle-grade tests covering complete robots and key components to support assembly consistency and operational reliability.

At full capacity, the automated line is designed to complete one IRON every 2.5 minutes. Hardware mass production is planned to begin in January 2027.

Commercialisation: Hardware, Software and an Open Robotics Ecosystem

XPENG is developing a commercial model combining hardware sales, software subscriptions and an open robotics ecosystem:



Hardware sales: Customers purchase the IRON humanoid robot for deployment across commercial and industrial environments.

Software subscriptions: Ongoing software capabilities, updates and services allow customers to expand functionality and adapt robots to different operational requirements. Open robotics ecosystem: Developers and business partners can download capability packages, customise functions, develop new skills and validate them for deployment in specific business scenarios. The platform aims to simplify development, support skill generalisation across scenarios and lower the barriers to application development and deployment.



XPENG is also exploring token-based subscriptions and scenario-based services, allowing robots to continue accumulating job-specific skills after delivery and creating opportunities for ongoing customer value. Beyond retail, XPENG is exploring applications in commercial services, education, industrial operations and other specialised environments.

Press kit link:

About XPENG

XPENG is a leading global Physical AI company, dedicated to bringing artificial intelligence into the physical world to reshape future mobility and smart living. Through in-house R&D, XPENG has developed a full-stack Physical AI architecture spanning Turing AI chips, world foundation models, and highly integrated software and hardware applications. This unified technology foundation of XPENG powers an expansive product portfolio of smart EVs, robotaxis, and humanoid robots, advancing the deployment of Physical AI at scale. Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, XPENG is dual-primary listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: XPEV) and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX: 9868). With global capabilities across R&D, manufacturing, sales, and services, XPENG drives continuous technological innovation and fosters an open Physical AI ecosystem, making life smarter, safer, and better for users worldwide. For more information, please visit .

Contact: ...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: