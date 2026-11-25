Visitors at Microlab Scientific booth N5.5820 during analytica China 2026

Microlab Scientific staff discussing filtration products at booth N5.5820

Laboratory filtration and chromatography sample preparation for laboratory buyers and distributors

YUEQING, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Laboratory filtration and chromatography sample preparation for laboratory buyers and distributorsMicrolab Scientific, the laboratory product name used by Wenzhou Maikai Technology Co., Ltd., presented filtration equipment and consumables at analytica China 2026 in Shanghai. Its booth connected laboratory filtration, microbiological testing and chromatography sample preparation with a practical purchasing question: which equipment and consumables fit the intended laboratory method?Exhibition factsEvent: analytica China 2026Dates: November 16–18, 2026Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Centre, Shanghai, ChinaExhibitor: Wenzhou Maikai Technology Co., Ltd. / Microlab ScientificBooth: N5.5820The organizer confirms the exhibition dates and venue [1]. The supplied exhibition photographs show Microlab Scientific signage, booth N5.5820 and visitors beside the equipment and consumables displays. The booth message focused on laboratory filtration and chromatography sample preparation.Microlab Scientific booth and visitor discussions at analytica China 2026. Photographs supplied by the company.Who is Microlab ScientificWenzhou Maikai Technology Co., Ltd. manufactures and supplies laboratory filtration products and consumables under the Microlab Scientific name. Its company profile states that the business was founded in 2009, with manufacturing and sales operations in Zhejiang, China [2]. Its published catalog covers laboratory filtration, HPLC and GC consumables, general laboratory consumables and industrial filtration [3].Which laboratory products does Microlab supplyThe portfolio gives laboratory buyers several related product groups to evaluate. Product selection should begin with the sample and method, followed by the exact part number and supporting specification.Syringe filters and membrane filtersThese are starting points for discussing sample filtration. Buyers should specify the sample solvent, membrane material, pore rating, device diameter and required sample volume. Ask for the specification of the proposed grade rather than ordering by the filter family name alone.Filter paperThe published range also includes filter paper. Purchasing enquiries should identify the intended task, required retention characteristics, paper diameter and whether the laboratory method requires a qualitative or quantitative grade.Vacuum filtration and microbiological testingThese categories connect filtration equipment with the funnels, membranes or disposable monitors used in the selected setup. Confirm the number of positions, required consumables, collection capacity and cleaning procedure together.Chromatography vials and closuresThe HPLC and GC portfolio includes autosampler vials, caps, septa and related accessories [3]. Buyers should identify the instrument model and required vial and closure format before requesting a quotation. A shared catalog listing does not establish universal instrument compatibility.What filtration system options are availableThe Multiple Vacuum Filtration System is a modular manifold setup with different funnel options. Its ordering information includes one-, three- and six-position configurations with 300 mL glass or stainless-steel filtration units [4]. Buyers can compare position count and funnel material against their sample load and handling requirements.The Modular Microbial Filtration System combines a stainless-steel manifold, pump and collection bottle. Its technical table specifies 316L stainless steel and one, three or six filtration heads, with named Microlab filter monitors and pump options [5]. Ask for the full configuration, including the monitor, pump, bottle and tubing, when comparing quotations.How should buyers evaluate a proposed configurationA useful follow-up to an exhibition visit is a written specification that the laboratory and supplier can both check. The following purchasing questions help turn a broad product discussion into a comparable enquiry.1 Define the applicationState the sample matrix, solvent, sample volume, analytical or microbiological method and expected daily workload. Identify whether the enquiry concerns sample clarification, microbiological testing or another filtration task.2 Identify every required componentFor a filtration system, request an itemized list of the manifold, filtration heads or funnels, pump, collection vessel, tubing and consumables. For chromatography, specify the filter, vial, cap and septum separately.3 Request evidence for the selected partAsk for current technical specifications, material information, operating instructions and any required lot or sterility documentation. For an established method, have the laboratory review the proposed grade before approving a substitution.4 Agree the supply termsConfirm samples, packaging quantity, lead time, repeat-order identification and quotation validity. Distributors can also ask about labeling and support arrangements. Any special service should be agreed directly with the company.Frequently asked questionsWhere was Microlab Scientific at analytica China 2026?Microlab Scientific exhibited at booth N5.5820. The event took place on November 16–18, 2026, at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre. The booth number is visible in the company-supplied photographs.Does Microlab supply both equipment and consumables?Yes. Its published portfolio includes vacuum filtration equipment, microbiological testing products, syringe filters, membrane filters, filter paper and chromatography consumables. Confirm the exact items needed for the proposed application [3–5].Can the exhibition display establish suitability for a laboratory method?The display provides a starting point for product enquiries. Suitability depends on the selected configuration and the laboratory method. Request the relevant documentation and evaluate the proposed product with representative samples before routine adoption.To discuss a filtration or chromatography consumables requirement, contact... with the application, required specifications and estimated order quantity.Sources and further product informationThe exhibition account and photographs were supplied by the company. Dates, venue and product information can be checked against the following primary sources.[1] analytica China 2026 organizer information[2] Microlab Scientific company profile[3] Microlab Scientific product portfolio[4] Multiple Vacuum Filtration System[5] Modular Microbial Filtration SystemCompany contactWenzhou Maikai Technology Co., Ltd. Microlab Scientific. Email:...Microlab Scientific websiteWebsite:

Microlab Scientific

Wenzhou Maikai Technology Co., Ltd.

+86 57761661989

...

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Microlab Scientific at analytica China 2026 News Provided By Zhejiang Ksion Co., Ltd November 26, 2026, 01:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science...



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