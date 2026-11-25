MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has launched a Sovereign Credit Rating Initiative to strengthen African countries' capacity to engage effectively with credit rating agencies.

Known as the“African Development Bank Sovereign Credit Rating Initiative”, it aims to improve the quality of the information used to assess countries' creditworthiness and to equip governments to make better-informed decisions about borrowing on international financial markets.

The Initiative will be implemented by the African Legal Support Facility (ALSF), hosted by AfDB, which advises African governments on complex legal and financial matters.

It will provide governments with practical tools, training and advisory support on sovereign credit ratings and international borrowing. It forms part of the Bank Group's broader New African Financial Architecture for Development, or NAFAD.

In keeping with the spirit of NAFAD, which is based on the principles of subsidiarity, complementarity, coordination and risk-sharing, the Initiative aims to bring governments, African institutions, development partners, credit rating agencies and investors together, with each playing its respective role.

Launching the Initiative in Abidjan, AfDB president Dr Sidi Ould Tah said sovereign ratings matter because they influence investor decisions, borrowing terms and the resources governments have available for development.

By strengthening countries' capacity to present stronger data and engage more effectively with rating agencies, the Initiative aims to support better-informed assessments and give governments greater room to invest in development.

The Initiative will provide a platform for countries to deepen their understanding of how credit ratings are determined, improve the quality and availability of financial and economic data, strengthen coordination among government institutions and engage more effectively with rating agencies and investors. It will support countries seeking their first sovereign rating as well as those already rated. Only 30 percent of African countries hold ratings from all three major global credit rating agencies: Standard & Poor's (S&P), Moody's Corporation and Fitch Ratings Inc. Nineteen African countries have no current rating from any of these three agencies. This significantly constrains their access to mainstream international sovereign bond markets and other forms of market-based financing.

Support will include capacity building, practical knowledge resources, country-specific advisory support, online learning and rapid specialist assistance, all in collaboration with initiative financial and technical partners.

Countries seeking their first rating can benefit from structured support to assess their readiness, identify gaps in their data and prepare to engage rating agencies.

Countries that already have sovereign credit ratings can receive support in preparing for regular credit rating reviews and strengthening the institutions and policies that affect their ratings.

Olivier Pognon, executive director of the African Legal Support Facility, said:

The Initiative places particular emphasis on informed decision-making at an early stage, including whether, and when, it is appropriate for a country to seek a sovereign credit rating or access international commercial markets, taking into account debt sustainability and repayment capacity.

A central principle is that obtaining a sovereign credit rating and borrowing internationally are separate decisions. Before borrowing on international markets, governments should consider whether they can afford to repay the debt and interest over time, the risks when existing debt falls due, market conditions and other financing options.

The ALSF will draw on its experience in government borrowing, debt management and advising countries, alongside the AfDB's technical expertise and ability to bring governments, investors and other partners together. The Initiative will build on and complement existing work on sovereign credit ratings across Africa, including the African Credit Rating Agency (AfCRA), launched in October 2026 by the African Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Credit Rating platform.

Government representatives, African institutions, credit rating agencies, investors, private sector representatives and development partners took part in discussions focusing, among other issues, on sovereign credit ratings, international borrowing, investor expectations, and the quality of financial and economic data.

Dr Ould Tah called on African countries to make active use of the initiative, saying: