

Funds should be judged by why they underperformed, not just by how much.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

By Michelle Beck

Why fund performance needs a detailed review in concentrated markets

A fund's headline return tells only part of the story. Before selling a fund that has underperformed its benchmark, investors should ask why and whether it still meets their needs.

This matters when a small group of companies dominate stock market returns. A fund that spreads its investments more widely may underperform a concentrated index. That does not necessarily mean its manager has made poor decisions. Equally, diversification should not become an excuse for weak stock picking.

There could also be a big impact on pensions, which play a vital role in people's financial futures. We want pension schemes to deliver long-term value for savers. Firms and asset owners should look at the bigger picture, including a fund manager's stated investment objective, strategy and style.

How market concentration makes a real difference to returns

When a handful of stocks drive market performance, a manager's decision on how much to invest in them can have a significant effect on returns.

The 'Magnificent Seven' (Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, NVIDIA and Tesla) illustrate the point. Together, they made up about 34% of the S&P 500 Index on 11 November 2026, according to Bloomberg. They also accounted for around 25% of the MSCI World Index in October 2026.

Managers seeking a more diversified portfolio may hold less of these companies than the index does. If those stocks continue to outperform, the fund may deliver lower returns than the index. For investors, the challenge is to work out whether a fund has underperformed because of the investment approach or by poor decisions. Looking only at the headline return number can't answer that question.

Start with the fund's purpose

Most investors hold a fund as part of a wider portfolio. They may have chosen it for exposure to a particular region, smaller companies, an investment style or a sustainability goal. Others may want it to generate income.

So, the first question isn't simply: 'Did this fund beat the market?'

Instead, investors should ask: 'Is this fund fulfilling its intended role?'

That means looking at its stated objective, strategy and style (for example, whether it invests in particular countries or sectors, or favours value or growth companies). Investors should also consider the portfolio's overall balance of risk and return and the timeframe for assessing results.

A fund chosen to bring a different investment approach to a portfolio should be assessed with that purpose in mind. Its contribution cannot always be judged by comparing it with a broad market index alone.

Understand the benchmark and the risks

A market index can be a useful benchmark, but investors need to understand how the fund uses it.

Fund documents should clearly explain the investment strategy, the benchmark's role and any important investment styles or biases. Before buying a fund, investors should understand why and when it might perform differently from its benchmark.

If a fund underperforms because of an investment approach that was clearly disclosed to investors, they may have good reason to stay invested. The fund may be behaving as expected and still serving its purpose within the wider portfolio.

But clear disclosure is not a free pass. Investors should also examine whether the manager has made good investment decisions when putting that approach into practice.

Separate investment style from stock-picking skill

Consider a fund with a disclosed 'value' style. Investors may have chosen it to help balance the risks and potential returns of their overall portfolio.

That fund could underperform a broad market benchmark when other investment styles are doing better. This alone would not mean it offers poor value.

The next step is to examine what drove its returns. Looking at the reasons behind a fund's performance and comparing it with an appropriate value-focused benchmark can help investors assess how well the manager is picking stocks.

The aim is to check that the fund's style is not masking poor investment decisions. If the investment approach was not clearly explained, or stock picking has been weak despite taking that approach into account, investors may reconsider whether to stay invested.

Before switching, they should apply the same scrutiny to any new fund: how might it perform in different market conditions, what will drive its returns, and how will it fit into their portfolio?

Look at value in the round

Our Assessment of Value rules require authorised fund managers to assess their funds' value annually. This means considering performance alongside factors such as costs and service quality.

We expect managers to account for disclosed style biases when assessing performance. In our industry feedback in 2021 and 2023, we highlighted the need to clearly explain these biases and the associated risk of underperforming market benchmarks in fund documents.

The proposed Value for Money framework for workplace pensions also considers performance, costs and service quality. This should encourage pension schemes to assess how different investments contribute to their objectives overtime.

Ask better questions before selling

The message is not to ignore underperformance. It's to understand it before acting.

Investors should ask whether the fund is delivering what they were led to expect, whether the manager's investment decisions stand up to scrutiny, and whether it still belongs in the wider portfolio.

Those using consultants should ask how their analysis answers these questions. A considered decision starts with the bigger picture – not just the headline return.