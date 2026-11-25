Uzbekistan's Accommodation And Food Services Output Rises 11.3%
Tashkent city led the country with 32.6 trillion soums (around $2.73 billion) in accommodation and food services, followed by Samarkand region with 21.6 trillion soums (approx. $1.81 billion).
Namangan region ranked third, with 17.8 trillion soums (approx. $1.49 billion), narrowly ahead of Fergana region, which recorded 17.6 trillion soums (about $1.47 billion). Kashkadarya region followed with 15.4 trillion soums (around $1.29 billion), while Tashkent region accounted for 13.3 trillion soums (approx. $1.11 billion).
Andijan region generated 11.6 trillion soums (about $971.52 million), followed by Khorezm region with 10.2 trillion soums (around $854.27 million). The Republic of Karakalpakstan and Bukhara region recorded 9.1 trillion soums (approx. $762.14 million) and 8.9 trillion soums (about $745.39 million), respectively.
Surkhandarya region reported 7.5 trillion soums (around $628.14 million), while Navoi and Jizzakh regions recorded 5.5 trillion soums (approx. $460.63 million) and 5.3 trillion soums (about $443.89 million), respectively. Syrdarya region had the lowest output among the regions, at 3.4 trillion soums (around $284.76 million).
According to Trend 's calculations based on the committee's figures, Tashkent city accounted for approximately 18.1% of the country's total accommodation and food services output. Samarkand region contributed around 12%.
Combined, the two leading areas generated 54.2 trillion soums (approx. $4.54 billion), equivalent to approximately 30.2% of the national total.
Based on the reported annual growth rate of 11.3%, accommodation and food services output in January-September 2025 is estimated at approximately 161.5 trillion soums (about $13.53 billion). This indicates an increase of around 18.2 trillion soums (approximately $1.52 billion) during the first nine months of 2026.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment