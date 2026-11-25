MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's accommodation and food services sector generated 179.7 trillion soums (about $15.05 billion) in January-September 2026, up 11.3% year over year, with Tashkent city and Samarkand region recording the highest output, according to the country's National Statistics Committee.

Tashkent city led the country with 32.6 trillion soums (around $2.73 billion) in accommodation and food services, followed by Samarkand region with 21.6 trillion soums (approx. $1.81 billion).

Namangan region ranked third, with 17.8 trillion soums (approx. $1.49 billion), narrowly ahead of Fergana region, which recorded 17.6 trillion soums (about $1.47 billion). Kashkadarya region followed with 15.4 trillion soums (around $1.29 billion), while Tashkent region accounted for 13.3 trillion soums (approx. $1.11 billion).

Andijan region generated 11.6 trillion soums (about $971.52 million), followed by Khorezm region with 10.2 trillion soums (around $854.27 million). The Republic of Karakalpakstan and Bukhara region recorded 9.1 trillion soums (approx. $762.14 million) and 8.9 trillion soums (about $745.39 million), respectively.

Surkhandarya region reported 7.5 trillion soums (around $628.14 million), while Navoi and Jizzakh regions recorded 5.5 trillion soums (approx. $460.63 million) and 5.3 trillion soums (about $443.89 million), respectively. Syrdarya region had the lowest output among the regions, at 3.4 trillion soums (around $284.76 million).

According to Trend 's calculations based on the committee's figures, Tashkent city accounted for approximately 18.1% of the country's total accommodation and food services output. Samarkand region contributed around 12%.

Combined, the two leading areas generated 54.2 trillion soums (approx. $4.54 billion), equivalent to approximately 30.2% of the national total.

Based on the reported annual growth rate of 11.3%, accommodation and food services output in January-September 2025 is estimated at approximately 161.5 trillion soums (about $13.53 billion). This indicates an increase of around 18.2 trillion soums (approximately $1.52 billion) during the first nine months of 2026.