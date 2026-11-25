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Bio-Based Paints And Coatings Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Bio-Based Paints And Coatings Market Growth Rate Expected To Reach 12% CAGR By 2030

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The bio-based paints and coatings sector has seen remarkable growth over recent years, driven by increasing environmental awareness and a shift towards sustainable materials. As demand rises for eco-friendly alternatives in various industries, this market is set to continue its impressive expansion. Let's explore the market's size, key growth drivers, segment contributions, emerging trends, regional demand, and the leading companies shaping its trajectory.

Market Size and Expansion Outlook for the Bio-Based Paints and Coatings Market

The market for bio-based paints and coatings has experienced rapid growth recently. It is projected to increase from $11.83 billion in 2025 to $13.32 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. This growth during the past years is largely due to the rising preference for environmentally friendly paints and coatings, greater adoption of renewable resin materials, increasing demand for low-emission formulas, expanding use of bio-based coatings in architectural projects, and a growing need for sustainable solutions in wood and surface protection.

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Looking ahead, the bio-based paints and coatings market is expected to maintain strong momentum and reach $20.96 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.0%. This forecasted surge is fueled by increasing use of renewable raw materials in coating production, wider application of bio-based coatings in automotive industries, the growing incorporation of sustainable coatings in industrial protective applications, rising demand for bio-based packaging coatings, and a gradual substitution of fossil-based ingredients with bio-based alternatives. Anticipated trends include a rising use of plant oil-based resins, enhanced demand for low-emission formulations, greater adoption of bio-based alkyd and acrylic resins, expanding applications in automotive and industrial sectors, and increased demand for bio-based primers and protective coatings.

Key Drivers Encouraging Growth in the Bio-Based Paints and Coatings Market

One significant factor propelling the bio-based paints and coatings market is the rising adoption of green building practices worldwide. These practices emphasize the use of environmentally responsible materials and resource-efficient methods during design, construction, and operation to minimize environmental impact throughout a building's life cycle.

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The push toward green building is intensified by stricter environmental regulations and sustainability standards, which promote the use of low-emission and eco-friendly construction materials. This trend supports the bio-based paints and coatings industry by encouraging products that enhance indoor air quality, reduce environmental footprints, and help achieve sustainable building certifications. For example, in December 2025, the World Green Building Council reported that over two-thirds of its member green building councils saw increased adoption of sustainable building principles that year, with the network growing to 85 councils representing more than 51,000 companies globally - a clear indication of the market's expanding reach and influence.

How Product and Technology Segments Shape the Bio-Based Paints and Coatings Market

The bio-based paints and coatings market is divided into several major segments to better understand its composition. These include product types such as bio-based architectural paints, industrial and protective coatings, primers, and varnishes.

In terms of technology, the market covers waterborne, solvent-borne, powder, radiation-cured, and high-solids coatings. Additionally, the resin types driving innovation include plant oil-based, bio-based alkyd, acrylic, epoxy, polyurethane, and other bio-based resins. The application sectors span architectural, automotive, industrial, wood, marine, packaging, and other specialized uses. Further subcategories delve deeper, such as interior and exterior architectural paints, metal and wood protective coatings, and various primers and varnishes tailored to specific substrates.

Emerging Technologies and Trends Fueling Market Growth

Companies within this market are increasingly investing in new technological developments, especially focusing on enhancing bio-based resin formulations. Innovations like high bio-content waterborne coatings are gaining traction, as they combine renewable raw materials with the durability and performance expected from traditional products.

For instance, in February 2025, Akzo Nobel N.V. introduced RUBBOL WF 3350, a waterborne wood coating with 20% bio-based content verified by ASTM D6866 testing. This product incorporates renewable plant-derived raw materials to reduce reliance on fossil fuels while maintaining excellent durability for both indoor and outdoor wood surfaces, showcasing how leading firms are pushing the boundaries of sustainable coating technologies.

Regional Hotspots Driving Demand in the Bio-Based Paints and Coatings Market

As of 2025, North America stands as the largest market for bio-based paints and coatings, reflecting strong environmental policies and consumer awareness in the region. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization, increasing environmental regulations, and growing demand in construction and automotive sectors.

This market study also encompasses regions including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive understanding of global trends and growth opportunities.

Top Players Leading the Bio-Based Paints and Coatings Market in 2025

The bio-based paints and coatings industry features several prominent companies that are at the forefront of innovation and market expansion. Key players include The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries Inc, Akzo Nobel NV, Nippon Paint Holdings Co Ltd, BASF SE, RPM International Inc, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Sika AG, Arkema SA, Wacker Chemie AG, Clariant AG, Jotun AS, Kansai Paint Co Ltd, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, Hempel AS, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Stora Enso Oyj, Stahl Holdings BV, Teknos Group Oy, Alberdingk Boley GmbH, and AURO Pflanzenchemie AG.

These organizations are actively developing sustainable products and investing in advanced technologies to cater to the growing demand for environmentally friendly coatings worldwide.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Bio-Based Paints And Coatings Market Growth Rate Expected To Reach 12% CAGR By 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 26, 2026, 01:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, IT Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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