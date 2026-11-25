Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule said the proposed delimitation bill should first be introduced and its full text made available for discussion, adding that it could turn out to be a good piece of legislation and that the ruling party and opposition have worked together in the past to pass legislation in the national interest. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Sule said the bill should be introduced first and its provisions examined before any discussion. "Let the bill be introduced first; let us have the full bill in our hands. Once we have it, we can discuss it—and perhaps it will turn out to be a good one," she said. Sule said there have been several instances when both sides came together to pass legislation. "There have been many instances in this country where the opposition and the ruling party have worked together to pass legislation in the national interest," she added.

Earlier, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Monday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his stance on the Women's Reservation Bill, accusing him of being "anti-women" and alleging that he does not want women to have representation in Parliament equal to that of men. Speaking to ANI, Ranaut said, "If Rahul Gandhi was not anti-women, he would have allowed this bill to be introduced. Rahul Gandhi does not want the number of women in Parliament to equal the number of men." Their remarks come amid the ongoing political debate over women's reservation and the proposed delimitation exercise, with the implementation of the 33 per cent quota for women in the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies linked to a census and a subsequent delimitation exercise.

The proposed Delimitation Bill aims to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP, maintains that delimitation is a constitutional necessity to reflect new census data and facilitate the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha. However, the opposition INDIA bloc, led by the Congress, has demanded the immediate implementation of 33 per cent women's reservation in the existing 543-member Lok Sabha and opposed linking it to the delimitation exercise. The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on April 16 to expand the strength of the Lower House to 850 seats and expedite the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill passed in 2023. However, the Bill failed to secure the constitutionally required special two-thirds majority of members present and voting in Parliament and was consequently not passed. (ANI)