Cross-Border Insolvency Rules Caught In Forum-Shopping Fears
(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Delhi: Indian creditors may have to wait longer for easier access to overseas assets of debt-laden companies. As it fleshes out rules for the cross-border insolvency framework under the amended bankruptcy law, the government is parsing stakeholder suggestions to ensure the norms do not end up helping defaulters shop for friendlier foreign courts that could potentially put lenders at a disdvantage, two people in the know said.
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