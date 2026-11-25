India's overall score stood at 73.6 out of 100, against Vietnam's 70.1. The decisive factor was import cover, where India's 9.9 months of reserves stood well above Vietnam's 1.8 months. Improvements in India's relative performance on exports, currency and market capitalization also helped narrow the gap, despite Vietnam retaining the lead on these indicators.

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