MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Judana Murphy

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) projects that inflation will remain elevated in the near term before returning to its four to six percent target range by late 2027.

Speaking during the Central Bank's Quarterly Monetary Policy Report Press Conference at the BOJ in downtown Kingston, November 23, Governor, Dr Brian Langrin, said this outlook remains dependent on geopolitical developments and global supply conditions.

The Governor noted that annual inflation should briefly fall within the target range in December 2026, due to the unusually high prices recorded in December 2025 following hurricane Melissa.

Meanwhile, he explained that prolonged international conflicts, as well as worsening agricultural production conditions resulting from the intensifying effects of El Niño, could contribute to higher-than-projected agricultural prices.

This, the Governor noted, would in turn contribute to even higher inflation expectations.

Dr Langrin added that higher inflation could also result from a stronger-than-anticipated impact of increased domestic spending.

On the downside, the Governor said the impact of these factors on prices could be tempered by weaker demand resulting from reduced consumer purchasing power.