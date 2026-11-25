





The Trump administration praised the progress in the negotiations, with delegations set to reform laws governing political participation.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

By Silvana Solano Rodríguez

MERIDA, (venezuelanalysis ) – The Venezuelan government and an opposition sector concluded a fourth round of US-endorsed negotiations in Caracas November 23, with progress focused on legal reforms, electoral priorities, and ongoing diplomatic disputes.

The two delegations, led by Jorge Rodríguez for the government and Dinorah Figuera for the defunct, opposition-majority 2015 National Assembly, respectively, published a joint communiqué with the latest accords.

The two sides agreed to hold a national consultation to reform the Law on Political Parties, Public Meetings and Demonstrations, alongside a review of the Law Against Hatred.

The joint statement noted that the dialogue teams were joining the reform process already started by the National Assembly and that the ultimate goal is to“ensure a structural transition from a punitive approach to one that is preventive and formative, centered on democratic coexistence, peace, and respect.”

Addressing the press before the latest talks, Dinorah Figuera highlighted that the opposition delegation is targeting an electoral roadmap and the renewal of the National Electoral Council (CNE).

Figuera went on to express her gratitude to the United States government and secretary of state Marco Rubio for creating“the opportunity to find a new direction for the country.”

The final document outlined upcoming goals in reforming the Law of Political Parties, including“reviewing the status of political organisations; advancing a process of updating and revalidating such organisations; [...] as well as reviewing the established timeframes” to register new organisations.

The text also touched on the ongoing renewal of Venezuela's Supreme Court (TSJ).

With applications closed, the process has entered a phase for public challenges, running from November 21 to December 5, which precedes the evaluation by an appointed committee and the final selection by parliament, both scheduled for mid-December.

The list of candidates includes individuals who have previously held public or state offices, such as current TSJ president Caryslia Rodríguez, as well as career jurists and academics.

Monday's joint statement likewise mentioned the territorial dispute over the Essequibo region following media reports that a US official had floated to Guyana the possibility of ceding or discussing parts of the disputed territory with Venezuela.

The Venezuelan dialogue delegations reiterated Caracas' rejection of the 1899 Arbitral Award and defense of the 1966 Geneva Agreement as the framework for resolving the two-century-old controversy.

Following the recent reports, Washington moved to clarify that its position on the border dispute had not changed, reaffirming its backing for the 1899 ruling which awarded the Essequibo to the United Kingdom. US officials also expressed support for the ongoing International Court of Justice (ICJ) process on the territorial controversy. For its part, Venezuela has rejected the ICJ's jurisdiction over the dispute.

The government-opposition talks were launched in August with support from the Trump administration. Following the conclusion of the latest round, the US State Department praised the progress in advancing“institutional reforms and political freedoms necessary for free, fair, and credible elections.”

The two delegations will reconvene on December 10 for the next round of talks.