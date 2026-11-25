MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team led by Fabián Valencia held discussions with the Bolivian authorities in La Paz from October 29 to November 14, 2026, on the First Review of the authorities' economic program, which is supported by the 36-month EFF arrangement.

At the conclusion of the discussions, Valencia issued the following statement:

“The IMF team and the Bolivian authorities have reached staff-level agreement on the First Review under the 36-month EFF arrangement, which would give Bolivia access to about US$212 million (SDR 156 million), subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board.”

“Supported by the EFF arrangement, the authorities are making notable progress towards restoring macroeconomic stability while protecting the most vulnerable. Despite high global energy prices, fiscal and external positions have improved, inflation has declined to single digits, and the transition to a flexible exchange rate regime has remained orderly. These gains reflect the authorities' decisive policy actions, including necessary fiscal and monetary restraint alongside the expansion of the social safety net, the cessation of new central bank financing of the fiscal deficit, significant strides to reduce inefficient and untargeted fuel subsidies, and important steps to ease credit constraints and improve credit allocation.”

“Program performance has been strong. All end-September quantitative targets that could be assessed were met, several with ample margins, including a significant overperformance of the net international reserves target and of the Nonfinancial Public Sector primary balance. The target on the change in floating debt could not be assessed due to insufficient data. Structural reform implementation has also advanced: all end-October structural benchmarks were implemented, and one end-December benchmark was completed ahead of schedule. The authorities are taking steps to strengthen systemic risk monitoring; to enhance the BCB's institutional framework; and to improve liquidity management through monetary policy operations.”

“Economic activity is expected to rebound from the second half of 2027, while inflation is projected to resume its declining trajectory after a temporary increase due to fuel-price adjustments. The current account is projected to remain in surplus, supported by buoyant mining exports. Risks to this outlook are substantial and tilted to the downside. Salient risks include higher global energy prices, climate shocks, or renewed social unrest, which could weaken growth and the fiscal and external positions and hinder progress on structural reforms. At the same time, higher mining and agricultural commodity prices and stronger private investment and employment amid steady structural reform implementation could lift growth beyond program projections.”

“Sustained implementation of the authorities' economic program remains essential to safeguard macroeconomic stability, protect vulnerable households, and foster sustainable growth. Further improvements in efficiency and targeting are expected to create space for priority social and public investment spending. Clearing payment arrears in an opportune manner and strengthening public financial management will help safeguard fiscal sustainability and improve transparency. Further progress in reducing inflation is key to preserving household's purchasing power while continued reserve accumulation will help strengthen resilience to external shocks. Sustaining progress on reforms to enhance financial sector resilience, integrity, governance, and the business environment will be important to support a durable, job-rich recovery.”