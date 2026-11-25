MENAFN - GetNews)"Rony Jabour, a Boston-based workplace safety educator and founder of United Safety Net, addresses an audience during a previous presentation. Jabour will speak at the 28th National Congress of Occupational Safety Engineering (CONEST) in Salvador, Brazil, Nov. 23–25, 2026."Boston-based safety educator Rony Jabour will speak at Brazil's 28th National Congress of Occupational Safety Engineering (CONEST) in Salvador, Nov. 23–25, 2026. Jabour has trained more than 50,000 people in the United States and founded United Safety Net, a school that offers workplace safety training in English, Portuguese and Spanish.

Salvador, Brazil - Nov. 25, 2026 - Rony Jabour, a Boston-based safety educator and founder of United Safety Net, is among the speakers at Brazil's 28th National Congress of Occupational Safety Engineering, known as CONEST. Jabour has trained more than 50,000 people in the United States. The congress runs Nov. 23–25 at the Gran Hotel Stella Maris Resort & Conventions in Salvador.

Salvador is also hosting the ninth International Congress of Occupational Safety Engineering. Organizers have confirmed more than 60 speakers for the joint program, which brings together engineers, researchers and employers from Brazil and abroad. Sessions cover how employers assess workplace risks and how technologies such as artificial intelligence can help prevent injuries. The three-day schedule also includes site visits, workshops and research presentations.

Born in Colatina, in the Brazilian state of Espírito Santo, Jabour moved to the United States in 2004 and began working in occupational safety in 2007. As an OSHA-authorized outreach trainer, he works with immigrant construction workers who bring questions from their own job sites into the classroom. At his school in Woburn, just north of Boston, workers can discuss those questions in English, Portuguese or Spanish.

Jabour spoke in Brazil earlier this year. He has also shared his experience with safety professionals in France, Switzerland, Portugal, Angola and Mozambique, as well as in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

In 2020, the National Safety Council named Jabour to its Rising Stars of Safety class, recognizing 32 professionals under 40 for their contributions to workplace safety. In 2021, he received a Top 100 Leaders in Education award. Jabour completed executive education at Harvard and earned a master's certificate in risk management and occupational safety and health in the United States. He is the author of the Portuguese-language book A Vida Não Oferece Segurança.