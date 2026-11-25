MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) (the“Company”) today announced that it received a notification letter on November 24, 2026 from the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it has not yet filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nasdaq has given the Company until January 25, 2027 to submit a plan to regain compliance. If Nasdaq accepts the plan, it may grant the Company an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the applicable due date of the Form 10-Q, or until May 24, 2027. The Company expects to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and regain compliance in the coming days.

The notification has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock, which continues to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol“CELU.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing of the Company's filing of its Form 10-Q and its ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including delays in completing the Form 10-Q and Nasdaq's determination regarding any compliance plan or extension, as well as the risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

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