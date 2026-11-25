The official logo of the Brown Cormack Gallucci Real Estate Team.

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Top-producing RE/MAX team launches specialized MLS search platform designed to give local buyers/sellers a competitive edge in Stouffville and Uxbridge markets.

- Joey Gallucci, Sales Representative at the BCG Team

WHITCHURCH-STOUFFVILLE, ON, CANADA, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Brown Cormack Gallucci Real Estate Team (BCG Team), a premier group under RE/MAX All-Stars Realty Inc., Brokerage, proudly announces the launch of their newly redesigned website featuring a state-of-the-art, custom MLS platform. Located at , the new digital hub is specifically engineered to streamline the real estate experience for clients focused on Whitchurch-Stouffville, Uxbridge, Markham, and surrounding communities.

Unlike generic national real estate portals, the BCG Team's new platform offers a highly curated search experience focused exclusively on their core markets. The custom MLS integration provides users with lightning-fast, real-time access to new listings, price adjustments, and neighborhood-specific data. Buyers can easily filter properties by highly localized criteria, navigating seamlessly from rural acreage and farms in Uxbridge to modern condos and single-family homes in Stouffville.

“In today's fast-paced market, buyers and sellers need accurate, up-to-the-minute data tailored to their specific neighborhoods,” said Joey Gallucci, Sales Representative at the BCG Team.“We built this custom MLS platform to empower our clients. It cuts through the noise of national sites and delivers the exact, hyper-local insights they need to make confident, informed real estate decisions.”

The website launch perfectly complements the team's recent acquisition of their new physical headquarters at 6097 Main Street in Whitchurch-Stouffville. Together, these physical and digital expansions solidify the BCG Team's commitment to providing an unparalleled, locally rooted service experience. In addition to robust property searches, the new website features comprehensive community guides, buyer and seller resources, and instant home valuation tools.

To explore the new custom MLS platform and discover properties in the York and Durham regions, please visit .

About the Brown Cormack Gallucci Real Estate Team:

The BCG Team is an award-winning real estate group operating under RE/MAX All-Stars Realty Inc., Brokerage. Led by Gary Brown, Brayden Brown, Derek Cormack, and Joey Gallucci, the team brings over 35 years of experience to the table. Specializing in Stouffville, Uxbridge, Markham, Toronto, and the surrounding regions, they are dedicated to making every real estate journey smooth, informed, and stress-free.

Spencer Williams

Scale Selling Corporation

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Brown Cormack Gallucci (BCG) Real Estate Team Launches Innovative Custom MLS Website Tailored for York & Durham Regions News Provided By Scale Selling Corporation November 26, 2026, 00:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology, World & Regional



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