Ryan Reppucci, Partner and Founder of The Valley Law Group, has been selected to the 2027 Super Lawyers list for his work in Arizona family law.

Attorneys and staff of The Valley Law Group gathered for a team photograph at the firm's Phoenix office in October 2026.

The Valley Law Group's recently relocated Phoenix office at Grand Central Tower, 3550 N. Central Avenue, Suite 1500, features a modern office environment designed to support the firm's continued growth.

A display of professional awards and recognitions at The Valley Law Group's Phoenix office, including Ryan Reppucci's 2017 Super Lawyers Rising Stars recognition.

Ryan M. Reppucci's 2027 Super Lawyers recognition badge, acknowledging his selection to the annual list of attorneys recognized for professional achievement and peer recognition.

Phoenix family law attorney recognized for professional achievement following years of legal practice, judicial service, teaching, and previous industry honors.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Valley Law Group announces that Ryan Reppucci, Partner and Founder of the Arizona law firm, has been selected to the 2027 Super Lawyers list for his work in family law. The recognition adds another professional distinction to a career encompassing representation of Arizona families, judicial service, legal education, and leadership in private practice.

A Phoenix native, Reppucci has dedicated much of his legal career to helping individuals navigate complex family and domestic relations matters. His practice includes divorce, child custody, parenting time, legal decision-making, child support, property and debt division, and other proceedings that can have lasting consequences for families.

The 2027 selection also represents a progression in Reppucci's history with Super Lawyers, which previously recognized him on its Rising Stars list in 2017. His latest selection comes as the organization's 2027 Arizona honorees are being announced ahead of publication of the Southwest Super Lawyers Magazine in April 2027.

FROM PHOENIX ROOTS TO ARIZONA FAMILY LAW

Reppucci's path into the legal profession began in Arizona. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Justice Studies from Arizona State University, graduating with highest honors, before continuing his education at the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law.

His law school experience included receiving a Book Award, participating in Moot Court, and earning other academic distinctions documented in his professional biography.

Reppucci began his legal career in Michigan, working in several roles with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. He subsequently completed a clerkship with a criminal defense firm, gaining experience with different aspects of criminal proceedings, legal research, and case preparation.

Following his early legal training, Reppucci returned to his hometown of Phoenix and directed his practice toward family and domestic relations law.

This transition established the principal focus of his career: representing Arizona individuals and families through legal matters that frequently involve overlapping financial, personal, and parental responsibilities.

Today, as a Partner and Founder of The Valley Law Group, Reppucci continues to represent clients facing legal challenges that require careful consideration of both immediate concerns and long-term consequences. Additional information about his professional background and legal experience is available in Ryan Reppucci's attorney biography.

A HISTORY OF PROFESSIONAL RECOGNITION

Reppucci's 2027 Super Lawyers selection follows a series of professional honors received throughout his legal career.

In 2016, he was named among the National Academy of Family Law Attorneys' Top 10 Attorneys Under 40. The following year, he earned recognition on the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list and was included among The National Advocates' Top 40 Under 40.

His professional biography also identifies recognition in the 2018 Top Lawyers of the Southwest Rising Stars listing, followed by the American Institute of Family Law Attorneys' 10 Best Attorneys recognition in 2019.

In 2023, Reppucci received the Litigator of the Year distinction from the American Institute of Trial Lawyers.

These recognitions were issued by separate organizations with their own evaluation standards and selection criteria. Together, they document a history of professional acknowledgment across different stages of Reppucci's legal career.

His selection to the 2027 Super Lawyers list is particularly notable given the organization's combination of independent research, peer evaluations, and state-specific selection requirements.

THE SUPER LAWYERS SELECTION PROCESS

Super Lawyers uses a patented, multiphase selection process designed to identify attorneys who have demonstrated professional achievement and earned recognition within the legal community.

Conducted annually on a state-by-state basis, the official Super Lawyers selection process combines peer nominations, independent research, and evaluations by attorneys practicing in similar areas of law.

The first stage involves identifying candidates through nominations from fellow attorneys and research conducted by the Super Lawyers organization. Attorneys cannot nominate themselves, and nominations from lawyers outside a candidate's firm carry greater weight than those submitted by colleagues within the same practice.

The organization also employs safeguards intended to discourage coordinated nominations and other attempts to influence the process. A nomination alone does not guarantee selection.

Candidates then undergo independent research involving 12 indicators of professional achievement and peer recognition. These include legal experience, honors and awards, educational and employment background, professional leadership, bar association involvement, scholarly publications, community service, and other noteworthy accomplishments.

The indicators carry different weights within the evaluation system, providing a broader assessment of an attorney's professional background and contributions to the legal field.

The next stage, known as the Blue Ribbon Review, involves evaluations conducted by highly rated attorneys within the same practice areas. Participating attorneys assess candidates on a five-point scale, adding a professional peer-review component to the selection process.

For the final stage, candidates are evaluated within four firm-size categories, allowing attorneys from smaller practices to be considered alongside similarly situated professionals.

Before publication, Super Lawyers also reviews candidates' standing with their respective licensing authorities and conducts additional background research.

Ultimately, only five percent of attorneys within each state are selected for inclusion in the annual Super Lawyers list. The recognition serves as a resource for individuals researching legal representation, although selection does not predict the outcome of future legal matters.

JUDICIAL SERVICE AND LEGAL EDUCATION

Reppucci's professional experience extends beyond his responsibilities as an attorney in private practice. He has served as a Judge Pro Tempore for the Maricopa County Superior Court, contributing to Arizona's judicial system through a role distinct from his work representing clients.

Reppucci has also served as an adjunct law professor at Arizona Summit Law School. His involvement in legal education provided opportunities to share legal knowledge, discuss the application of legal principles, and contribute to the academic preparation of individuals entering the profession.

Teaching law involves presenting complex legal concepts in understandable terms, examining competing interpretations, and helping students connect legal theory with practical circumstances.

These skills also have relevance in private practice, where attorneys must communicate legal issues clearly and help clients understand the choices available to them.

His judicial service and teaching experience represent additional dimensions of a career that has included legal advocacy, professional development, and contributions to the education of future legal practitioners.

AUTHORSHIP AND ACCESSIBLE LEGAL INFORMATION

In 2015, Reppucci authored What About Divorce? The One Guide to Read Before Filing for Divorce in Arizona, a publication addressing important legal considerations individuals may face before initiating divorce proceedings.

Divorce frequently involves considerations extending beyond the dissolution of a marriage, including parenting arrangements, property and debt division, financial support, and the potential modification or enforcement of court orders.

Access to understandable legal information can help individuals become more familiar with these issues and prepare meaningful questions when seeking professional guidance.

Reppucci's publication, together with his experience teaching law, contributes to a broader professional background involving both the practice of law and the communication of legal information to others.

CONTINUED COMMITMENT TO ARIZONA FAMILY LAW

As Partner and Founder of The Valley Law Group, Reppucci focuses on family and domestic relations matters affecting individuals and families throughout Arizona.

His listed practice areas include divorce, child custody, child support, paternity, relocation, modifications and enforcement, guardianship, adoption, and related legal proceedings.

These cases often involve deeply personal circumstances and decisions that may affect family relationships, financial stability, and parental responsibilities for years to come.

Effective legal representation in such matters requires preparation, knowledge of applicable laws, and an understanding of the particular circumstances surrounding each case.

Reppucci's professional background encompasses early legal training, family law representation, judicial service, legal education, authorship, and leadership within The Valley Law Group.

His 2027 Super Lawyers selection provides an opportunity to recognize that broader career history and his continued work representing Arizona families.

ABOUT THE VALLEY LAW GROUP

The Valley Law Group is an Arizona law firm offering family law services in Phoenix and throughout Arizona, as well as criminal defense and personal injury representation. With offices in Phoenix, Gilbert, Scottsdale, and Peoria, the firm assists individuals and families facing a range of legal challenges.

As part of its continued growth, The Valley Law Group recently relocated its Phoenix office to Grand Central Tower at 3550 N. Central Avenue, Suite 1500, Phoenix, AZ 85012. The move provides a larger, modern office environment designed to accommodate the firm's expanding operations, support its legal team, and enhance the experience of clients seeking representation throughout the greater Phoenix area.

The firm's approach emphasizes preparation, communication, individualized legal representation, and professional advocacy tailored to the circumstances of each client.



REFERENCES

The Valley Law Group. (n.d.). Top rated family lawyers in Phoenix, AZ.*

Super Lawyers. (n.d.-a). Arizona publication information.

Super Lawyers. (n.d.-b). Ryan M. Reppucci.

Super Lawyers. (n.d.-c). The Super Lawyers selection process.

The Valley Law Group. (n.d.). Ryan Reppucci.

The Valley Law Group. (2026, August 17). The Valley Law Group announces new Phoenix office location.

The Valley Law Group. (2026, November 14). Ryan Reppucci and Katelyn Morgan recognized by Super Lawyers for 2027.

Jonathan Roeder

The Valley Law Group, LLC

+1 480-806-1570

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