MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New MLS portal from LV5 Real Estate Team delivers live Lima, Ohio real estate listings, sold data and searches across 80+ West Central Ohio communities.

- Jeff Dulmage, Broker, LV5 Real Estate Team

LIMA, OH, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LV5 Real Estate Team, a Lima-based group operating under Hartsock Realty, has announced the launch of its new website at lv5realestateteam - a custom MLS search portal built for home buyers, sellers and investors across Lima, Allen County and the wider West Central Ohio market.

The platform is powered by OpenIDX and draws on two regional MLS feeds, MLS Now and WCAR, so active inventory across the region appears in one place and refreshes every few minutes rather than on a delayed sync. Visitors can filter by city, price band, bedroom count and listing status, and by property types that reflect how the region actually transacts: single-family homes, condominiums, multi-family buildings, manufactured homes, new construction, land, commercial property and farms.

Coverage extends well beyond the county seat. The portal indexes more than 80 West Central Ohio cities and towns - among them Wapakoneta, St. Marys, Ottawa, Delphos, Bluffton, Findlay, Celina, Van Wert, Spencerville, Kenton and Ada - alongside more than 70 named subdivisions and neighborhoods in the Lima area, including The Estates At Shawnee and Applewood Estates. A recently sold homes section publishes more than 3,300 closed transactions from the past 16 months with final sale prices, giving buyers and sellers the kind of comparable data that is otherwise difficult to reach outside a brokerage.

That gap is much of the reason the portal was built. National listing sites concentrate their data quality and refresh rates on major metros, and smaller Ohio markets frequently surface there with stale pricing or thin coverage of the land, farm and manufactured-home inventory that makes up a meaningful share of West Central Ohio activity.

"Buyers here were searching Lima on the national portals and calling about homes that sold three weeks ago, or missing farm and land inventory altogether," said Jeff Dulmage, Broker at LV5 Real Estate Team. "We built this on the same MLS feeds we work from every day, so what the public sees is exactly what we see."

Alongside search, the site serves as the team's service hub, with sections for investment property sourcing across single-family, multi-family and land opportunities, neighborhood and city guides, recent sales, and direct agent contact. Sellers are supported with professional photography, drone imagery, dedicated property pages and syndication, while live comparable sales from both MLS feeds are mapped to micro-neighborhoods to inform pricing.

The launch continues the team's investment in the region it serves. Founding partners Jeff Dulmage, Broker, and Dave Mayer, Associate Broker, lead the practice under Hartsock Realty, an established West Central Ohio brokerage that supplies compliance, legal and closing support on every transaction. The team works across Allen, Auglaize, Putnam and surrounding counties from its office at 790 Shawnee Rd in Lima, and also advises buyers relocating into the area.

Home buyers, sellers and investors can explore the new portal at lv5realestateteam or contact the team directly at (419) 302-3940.

About LV5 Real Estate Team

LV5 Real Estate Team is a West Central Ohio real estate group operating under Hartsock Realty in Lima, Ohio, led by founding partners Jeff Dulmage and Dave Mayer. The team represents buyers and sellers and sources investment property across Allen, Auglaize, Putnam and surrounding counties, pairing decades of local market knowledge with modern marketing and MLS technology.

About WILLIAMS BUSINESS TECHNOLOGIES Inc.

WILLIAMS BUSINESS TECHNOLOGIES Inc. is a business services firm dedicated to unlocking the potential of businesses across North America. The company provides a suite of reliable services, including strategic consulting, digital marketing, software development and financial management, to help organizations navigate market trends and achieve sustainable growth.

Spencer Williams

Scale Selling Corporation

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LV5 Real Estate Team Launches Lima, Ohio Real Estate Search Portal News Provided By Scale Selling Corporation November 26, 2026, 00:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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