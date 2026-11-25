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Car Engine Parts Market Overview

Global Car Engine Parts Market Entering High-Growth Phase According To Latest Research By The Business Research Company

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The car engine parts sector has witnessed significant progress recently, driven by factors such as rising vehicle manufacturing and increasing demand for replacement components. As automotive trends evolve, the market is set to continue expanding steadily, supported by innovations and changing consumer preferences.

Current Size and Growth Outlook for the Car Engine Parts Market

The car engine parts market has experienced strong growth over the past several years. It is projected to rise from $98.83 billion in 2025 to $103.87 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. This expansion during the historic period is largely due to increased vehicle production and sales, a growing need for replacement engine parts, rising vehicle ownership rates, expanding automotive manufacturing activities, and heightened demand for engine maintenance and repairs. Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain steady momentum, reaching $124.67 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.7%. Key factors driving this growth in the forecast period include rising demand for lightweight automotive parts, wider adoption of hybrid powertrains, increased interest in high-performance engine components, an aging vehicle fleet necessitating replacements, and greater emphasis on fuel-efficient combustion technologies. Other notable trends anticipated during this time include the use of advanced engine cooling and lubrication systems, the incorporation of high-strength materials, and a steady rise in demand for durable replacement parts.

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Primary Factors Encouraging Growth in the Car Engine Parts Industry

One of the main contributors to the car engine parts market's rise is the steady increase in vehicle production worldwide. This production encompasses passenger cars, commercial vehicles, buses, and trucks, all catering to the growing transportation demands in global markets. The surge in vehicle manufacturing stems from urbanization trends, improved living standards, and higher disposable incomes, which collectively encourage consumers to invest in personal vehicles for convenient mobility. The resulting boost in vehicle production naturally raises the need for essential engine components, supporting sales and manufacturing growth in this market. For instance, in April 2026, data from the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers revealed that global vehicle production climbed from 92.7 million units in 2024 to 96.4 million units in 2025, with sales growing from 95.3 million to 99.8 million units, marking respective increases of 3.9% and 4.7%.

Growth Segments Expected to Dominate the Car Engine Parts Market

This market is segmented across multiple categories to better understand growth drivers and opportunities. By component, it includes pistons, crankshafts, camshafts, engine valves, and connecting rods. Vehicle type segmentation covers passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and other types of vehicles. Fuel type divisions include petrol, diesel, electric, and hybrid vehicles. Material-wise, the market is broken down into cast iron, aluminum alloys, steel, titanium alloys, composite materials, and others. Distribution channels are categorized into original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket suppliers. More detailed segment breakdowns cover specific piston types such as cast aluminum, forged aluminum, steel, coated, and high-compression pistons; crankshafts including forged steel, cast iron, billet, flat-plane, and cross-plane varieties; camshafts like hydraulic, mechanical, roller, flat tappet, and single overhead cam; assorted engine valves such as intake, exhaust, hollow stem, sodium-filled, and titanium; and connecting rods including forged steel, powder metal, aluminum, titanium, and H-beam designs.

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Emerging Technological Advances Shaping Market Dynamics

Leading companies in the car engine parts field are investing in the development of new technologies to boost engine reliability and performance. A prime example is the introduction of diamond-like carbon (DLC) coated hydraulic flat-tappet lifters, which significantly enhance durability by reducing friction and wear. These lifters feature a hard carbon-based coating that improves surface hardness and extends component lifespan beyond conventional parts. For instance, in June 2025, Elgin Industries Inc., a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in engine components, launched their Elgin PRO-STOCK Hydraulic Flat-Tappet Lifters utilizing next-generation DLC technology. This innovation minimizes friction between the lifter and camshaft, increases resistance to wear under high-stress conditions, and ultimately supports improved engine efficiency and longevity. Designed for performance vehicles, engine rebuilding, and classic car applications, these upgraded lifters represent a significant advancement over traditional flat-tappet lifters that rely on standard surface treatments.

Key Regional Markets and Growth Opportunities in the Car Engine Parts Sector

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for car engine parts and is expected to maintain its position as the fastest-growing area during the forecast period. Other important regions included in the market analysis are South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The strong growth in Asia-Pacific can be attributed to expanding automotive manufacturing, increasing vehicle ownership, and rising demand for replacement parts across various vehicle categories.

Top Industry Players Driving Innovation and Market Expansion

The car engine parts market features several prominent companies that are instrumental in driving innovation and shaping the competitive landscape. Key players include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Hitachi Astemo Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Aisin Corporation, Cummins Inc., Schaeffler AG, BorgWarner Inc., Valeo SE, Rheinmetall AG, Linamar Corporation, Dana Incorporated, MAHLE GmbH, SKF Group, JTEKT Corporation, IHI Corporation, NSK Ltd., Tenneco Inc., Garrett Motion Inc., PHINIA Inc., Niterra Co. Ltd., Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co. Ltd., ElringKlinger AG, and TPR Co. Ltd. These organizations continue to invest in research and development to introduce cutting-edge products that meet evolving automotive demands.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Global Car Engine Parts Market Entering High-Growth Phase According To Latest Research By The Business Research Company News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 26, 2026, 00:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Emergency Services, International Organizations, World & Regional



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