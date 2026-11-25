FCL Lawyers specialise in Family Law, Commercial Law, Property Law, Criminal Law

FCL Lawyers is growing its Parramatta presence as more people seek early, practical advice on separation, parenting and overseas marriages

- Thara S Namboothiri, Principal Solicitor, FCL LawyersPARAMATTA, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FCL Lawyers is expanding its Parramatta presence, relocating to new premises and growing its team, as demand for family law advice continues to climb.The firm says it has seen a marked increase in family law enquiries over the past year, with more people seeking advice earlier and on a broader range of issues, from separation and parenting arrangements to property settlements and marriages that began overseas.A shift in how people seek adviceFCL Lawyers attribute the rise to greater awareness of legal options and a growing willingness to get advice before situations escalate.Principal Solicitor Thara S. Namboothiri says the change is clear in the conversations she is having with clients.“More people are reaching out early for clear, practical advice, whether it's about separation, children, property or an overseas marriage they thought they were stuck in. Our focus is making sure they understand where they stand and feel supported at every step.”She says cost and location shouldn't stand in the way.“Legal fees shouldn't be what stops someone from getting good advice. As demand grows, we're growing our team so clients can be seen sooner.”A common question: can an overseas marriage be ended in Australia?One question the firm hears often comes from couples who married overseas, including in India, and assume the marriage can only be ended in the country where it took place. In many cases, where the legal requirements are met, an overseas marriage can be recognised and dissolved through the Australian court system.One client's storyPriya, 34, married in India and moved to Australia. She spent years believing she could not end the marriage from here.“Nobody told me an Australian court could even hear my case,” she says.“Once I got advice, I realised it was far more possible than I ever imagined.”Growing in Western SydneyFCL Lawyers is relocating its Parramatta office to new premises at [address], with room for additional solicitors and support staff. The move will help the firm see more clients across Western Sydney, one of the country's most culturally diverse regions.The Parramatta office is part of a broader practice that also operates in Melbourne, Brisbane and soon in Adelaide, advising clients across family, commercial, criminal and civil law and wills and estates.Parramatta office detailsContact: +61 401 224 353, Click here to book a free consultationServices: Family law, commercial law, criminal law, civil law, wills and estatesAbout FCL LawyersFCL Lawyers is a full-service law firm led by Principal Solicitor Thara S. Namboothiri, with offices in Parramatta, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide. It advises individuals, families and business owners across family, commercial, criminal and civil law and wills and estates.General information only, not legal advice. If you or someone you know is experiencing family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732, or 000 in an emergency.

Thara S Namboothiri

FCL Lawyers

+61 401 224 353

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Demand for Family Law Advice Is Growing, and FCL Lawyers Is Expanding in Parramatta to Meet It News Provided By Chayse and Hunt November 26, 2026, 00:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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