LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent clinical trial suggests that the sounds around a patient during surgery may affect how they feel afterward, even under general anesthesia.

The trial of 192 adults undergoing minimally invasive surgery found that patients wearing noise-canceling headphones were less likely to experience postoperative nausea and vomiting (PONV). Within 48 hours, 35.4% of headphone users experienced PONV, compared with 52.1% of those who did not, according to findings presented at the American Society of Anesthesiologists' Anesthesiology 2026 annual meeting.

The study did not examine memory or the different parts of the mind, but it reflects current interest in what happens to a person during unconsciousness. This subject was addressed by L. Ron Hubbard in Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health which was first published in 1950 and described how moments of unconsciousness and pain are recorded in the mind.

In Dianetics, Mr. Hubbard describes two parts of the mind: the analytical mind and the reactive mind. The analytical mind handles conscious thought, reasoning and problem-solving. The reactive mind records experiences involving pain and unconsciousness, called engrams.

It is a discovery of Dianetics that the reactive mind records everything that happens to a person in experiences containing physical pain and unconsciousness, including the perceptions present, such as sounds and spoken words. Dianetics explains how these recordings are retained in the reactive mind and can influence later feelings, reactions and behavior without conscious awareness.

"People may think of unconsciousness as a blank, but studies like this remind us there is more to those moments," said Dianetics spokesperson Josie Gibson. "For anyone who has wondered what the mind records during periods of unconsciousness, Dianetics provides an answer."

About Bridge Publications, Inc.

Established in 1981, Bridge Publications, Inc., located in Los Angeles, California, is the publisher of the nonfiction works of international best-selling author L. Ron Hubbard. Its award-winning, state-of-the-art facility serves North and Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Sara Lucatero

Bridge Publications, Inc.

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