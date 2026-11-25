(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HALMONT PROPERTIES CORPORATION (TSX-V: HMT) (“Halmont” or the“Company”) announced today that net income to shareholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, was $12.9 million, as compared to $11.4 million for the same period in 2025.

(CAD$ millions, except per share amount) Nine months ended September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Revenue $ 27.5 $ 24.9 Net income - total 13.9 12.2 Net income - to shareholders 12.9 11.4 Comprehensive income - to shareholders 13.8 12.4 Net income per common share - basic 6.74 ¢ 5.82 ¢



Total net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, amounted to $13.9 million, compared to $12.2 million for the same period in 2025.

During the third quarter, Halmont remained focused on the management of its portfolio of institutional real estate, forest property investments, and financial assets. While there were no significant acquisitions or dispositions during the quarter, the Company continued to benefit from the stable performance of its diversified investment portfolio.

Income from the Company's forest property investments continued to reflect the additional capital deployed during 2025 and early 2026, including the Company's increased investment in Macer Forest Holdings, which further expanded Halmont's indirect ownership interest in Acadian Timber.

The Company's commercial real estate portfolio continues to benefit from long-term lease arrangements with high-quality institutional tenants, strategic partnerships, and assets that provide stable cash flows with inflation-sensitive characteristics.

As at September 30, 2026, the fully diluted book value of Halmont's common shares was approximately $1.03 per share, compared to $0.95 per share at September 30, 2025.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements including management's assessment of the Company's future plans and operations based on current views and expectations. All statements other than statements of historic facts are forward looking statements. These statements contain substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which represent estimates and assumptions only as of the date on which such statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For additional information:

Heather M. Fitzpatrick, President & CEO

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