New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Foreign affairs expert Sushant Sareen said US President Donald Trump appeared intent on demonstrating his authority through tariff threats, warning that his latest move could ignite a trade war between the United States and the rest of the world. Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Sareen said Trump's actions suggested that he wanted to demonstrate that he remained in control, while actively threatening several countries with higher tariffs. "With this latest move, it seems Trump wants to demonstrate that he is still the boss. He appears intent on igniting a trade war between the U.S. and the rest of the world—he is, after all, actively threatening to do so. He is imposing tariffs on the European Union, India, and China. Heaven knows which other countries might be next..." Sareen said.

His remarks came after the United States Trade Representative (USTR) on Wednesday proposed imposing tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods, with exemptions for certain products, while indicating that the rate could be lowered to 17 per cent if India reaches an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade with Washington. In an official statement, the USTR said that the proposed action was aimed at addressing its findings concerning structural excess capacity and production in India's manufacturing sectors.

"The Trade Representative proposes that appropriate action to obtain the elimination of the acts, policies, and practices would include applying tariffs of up to 25 percent on all goods of India, net of existing Section 301 tariffs, with exemptions for certain goods," the USTR said.

The US trade representative further proposed considering adjustments to the additional duties to account for tariffs imposed under existing Section 301 and Section 232 actions. It also indicated that the proposed tariff rate could be 17 per cent if India reaches a reciprocal trade agreement with Washington that addresses the findings of the investigation. The announcement comes after US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer determined that the acts, policies and practices of 14 economies, including India, relating to structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors are unreasonable and burden or restrict US commerce. (ANI)