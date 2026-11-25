MENAFN - GetNews)"The influenScout Advisory Cohort Program page at influenscout/en/acp"Selected brands receive three months of access to the Brand Performance plan, valued at US$1,500, along with white-glove onboarding and a direct line to the founding team, in exchange for hands-on use and regular product feedback.

BASEL, Switzerland - Nov. 25, 2026 - influenScout, the influencer and creator marketing platform for direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, today announced the launch of the influenScout Advisory Cohort Program (ACP). The program invites a select group of 25 brands to use influenScout's Brand Performance plan, normally priced at US$500 per month, free of charge for 90 days and to help shape the platform's roadmap directly with the founding product team.

For many DTC brands, influencer marketing still runs on spreadsheets, DMs, and email threads. Finding the right creators, verifying audience authenticity, agreeing on terms, and keeping campaigns on schedule often means switching between a handful of disconnected tools. influenScout brings these steps into one workspace, and the ACP gives an early group of brands the opportunity to put it to work on live campaigns.

What Cohort Members Receive



90 days of access to the Brand Performance plan (US$500 per month), a total value of US$1,500, at no cost.

Access to all Brand Performance features, including Influencer Discovery, AI Influencer Matching, Influencer Auditor, Campaign Marketplace, Campaign Calendar, Deal Pipeline, and Smart Contract.

White-glove onboarding and support from the influenScout team. Direct access to the founders and a real say in which features are built next.

The platform gives brands access to more than 10 million creator profiles across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Twitch, covering 150 countries, more than 50 niches, and 30 languages.

How the Program Works

In return for free access, cohort members agree to:

Actively use influenScout for influencer discovery, outreach, and campaign management.Share feedback with the founding product team every 20 days.Allow their brand name and a summary of their results to be featured in a public launch case study if the platform improves their workflows or campaign ROI.

"We want to build influenScout alongside the brands that use it every day, not in isolation. The ACP puts our product team in the same room as the marketers running real campaigns," said Jake LI, co-founder of influenScout.

"Brands shouldn't need five tools and a spreadsheet to run a creator campaign. We want cohort members to tell us exactly where the friction is, and we'll fix it," said Serge Bogachev, co-founder of influenScout.

Who Should Apply

The ACP is designed for brand founders and marketing teams who:



Are actively running or preparing creator and influencer campaigns.

Want to streamline creator discovery, contracting, and campaign operations. Are willing to provide open, constructive feedback to the leadership team.

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until December 31, 2026. Participation is limited to 25 brands, so early applicants have the best chance of securing a spot.

How to Apply

Brands can apply at by clicking "Apply for a cohort spot." The two-step application asks for basic company details, the creator channels the brand is interested in, and its current collaboration volume.

The application deadline is December 31, 2026.

About influenScout

influenScout is a creator marketing collaboration platform built for DTC brands. It combines influencer discovery, AI-powered matching, audience auditing to identify fake followers and assess authentic engagement, a campaign marketplace where brands post briefs and creators submit proposals, campaign planning, deal tracking, and smart contracts with e-signatures and milestone payouts in a single workspace.

influenScout is a product of 2Day Communications GmbH, based in Basel, Switzerland. Learn more at .