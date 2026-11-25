MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Sir Ronald Sanders will deliver the keynote address at the Third Annual Conference on the Commonwealth of Nations at St Mary's University, Twickenham, London, on Friday, 27 November 2026. The conference's theme is“The Commonwealth and Geopolitics.”

His address will examine the practical value the Commonwealth can offer in an increasingly fragmented international order, marked by major-power rivalry, threats to peace and mounting pressure on international rules and institutions. Particular attention will be given to how the association can strengthen the voice and resilience of small states, including small island developing states.

The conference is jointly organised by The Round Table: The Commonwealth Journal of International Affairs and Policy Studies, St Mary's University, and the Institute of Commonwealth Studies at the School of Advanced Study, University of London.

Sir Ronald brings more than four decades of Commonwealth experience as a diplomat, scholar and commentator. He has written extensively on the association since 1983 and participated in the Commonwealth's efforts to end apartheid in South Africa. He served two terms on the governing board of the Commonwealth Secretariat, from 1984 to 1987 and from 1996 to 2004.

He was also a member and Rapporteur of the Commonwealth Eminent Persons Group, which worked during 2010–2011 on proposals to reform and revitalise the association. Its report, A Commonwealth of the People: Time for Urgent Reform, was presented to Commonwealth Heads of Government in Perth, Australia, in October 2011.

Sir Ronald currently serves as Antigua and Barbuda's Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States, and as Chancellor and Chair of the Council of the University of Guyana.