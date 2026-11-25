CIMA Releases Limited-Edition 2026 Coin Collector Set
Produced in limited quantities, the collector set contains all newly issued Cayman Islands circulating coins, including the 1c, 5c, 10c and 25c, each bearing the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III.
The sets are available for KYD $9.78 or USD 12.00 (cash only). Due to the limited number available, purchases will be restricted to five sets per person.
CIMA chief executive officer, Cindy Scotland, OBE, said:
A limited number of the USD 70 commemorative banknotes also remain available, while supplies last.
Collector sets can be purchased from CIMA's Currency Division Counter, on the first floor of the Government Administration Building, Monday to Friday, between 9:00 AM and 2:00 PM.
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