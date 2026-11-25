MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A new Pedals to the Courtroom segment from Herman & Herman PC answers who pays when a car door, a speeding claim, or a delivery rider enters the picture.

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Brooklyn bicycle injury lawyers Glenn Herman and Robin Herman

Herman & Herman PC released "Fault and Liability," the third segment of Episode 2 of Pedals to the Courtroom, the firm's New York cycling law series. Partner Robin Herman asks the questions riders bring to the firm. Founding partner Glenn A. Herman, a cyclist and New York City bicycle accident lawyer with over 25 years of experience, answers them.

Watch the segment here: Fault and Liability on Pedals to the Courtroom

The segment covers:



Dooring crashes and New York Vehicle and Traffic Law section 1214, which bars anyone from opening a car door unless doing so is reasonably safe and won't interfere with traffic

Why the driver and the vehicle owner share responsibility with the passenger who opens the door, under Vehicle and Traffic Law section 388

Why a rider's claim usually runs through the driver's and owner's insurance, since passengers rarely carry their own coverage

The 15 mph speed limit and why the rule applies to e-bikes only, not pedal, road, or hybrid bikes

Pure comparative negligence and how a jury splits fault by percentage Who pays when a delivery worker on an e-bike hits a pedestrian

Dooring crashes top the list. A door swings open, and the rider either hits the door or swerves into traffic. Herman says taxis, yellow cabs, and livery cars must pull to the curb before a passenger gets out, and the firm has handled cases where a car stopped in the travel lane and a door opened into a cyclist.

Riders often assume a speed over 15 mph ends a claim. Herman disagrees. "The mere fact that the cyclist is going more than 15 miles an hour doesn't prevent a valid claim against the driver and the owner," he said. "In most cases, going a few miles an hour faster than 15 miles an hour isn't what causes the crash."

New York follows pure comparative negligence, a rule Herman says other states lack. "A rider can still recover for their injuries, even if they were partially at fault for the crash," he said. A jury might find a driver 90% at fault and a cyclist 10% at fault. The rider's verdict then drops by 10%.

The segment closes on a pedestrian hit by a delivery worker on an e-bike in Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, or the Bronx. "The answer turns on one central legal question: is the rider an employee or an independent contractor?" Herman said. A rider employed by a restaurant points to an employer with insurance. A rider working for a delivery app counts as an independent contractor, and Herman says those cases often leave injured pedestrians with no insurance to pursue. The firm has pushed for change on this gap.

Cyclists, e-bike riders, and pedestrians injured in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, or Staten Island can reach the firm 24/7 for a free consultation at 212-966-1928. The firm comes to clients at home, at work, or in the hospital, and charges no fee unless the case wins.

About Herman & Herman PC

Herman & Herman PC is a family-based New York City personal injury law firm founded by Glenn A. Herman and Robin S. Herman. The firm has recovered more than $30 million for injured clients across bicycle, auto, construction, and wrongful death cases. Glenn A. Herman is admitted to the New York State Bar, the U.S. District Courts for the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York, and the Supreme Court of the United States. The firm maintains offices in Manhattan at 620 Fifth Avenue, Suite 200 (Rockefeller Center) and in the Bronx at 2929 Third Avenue, 4th Floor, and serves Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island, Nassau, Suffolk, and Westchester.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Media Contact: Herman & Herman PC Phone: 212-966-1928 Website: hermannyc.com

Sources

[1] Pedals to the Courtroom, Episode 2, Segment 3: "Fault and Liability," transcript, Herman & Herman PC, 2026. All legal explanations and quotes attributed to Glenn A. Herman come from this recording.