Zentara's tech team collaborate at an office workstation, reviewing digital analytics and system performance together on a computer monitor

With 40,000+ web attacks a day in Indonesia, Zentara says controlled attack simulations by certified testers reveal flaws in cloud, APIs and AI that scans miss.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cloud migration, APIs and AI adoption create new entry points that automated scans often miss, Zentara says.Indonesian cybersecurity company Zentara is reminding companies in Indonesia that faster digital transformation also widens the gaps attackers can exploit. Every new application, API integration, cloud migration and AI deployment adds entry points that need to be tested, not assumed to be secure.Kaspersky's annual report recorded 14,909,665 web-based attacks blocked in Indonesia in 2025, or about 40,848 a day. AwanPintar has also linked the rise in cyber attacks on Indonesia to an expanding attack surface as digital transformation spreads across government, public services and business.Much of the pressure falls on the application layer. Akamai's State of the Internet 2026 report recorded nearly 65 billion attacks on web applications and APIs in Asia Pacific in 2025, up 23% from the previous year, with 61% of API attacks involving business logic manipulation.Readiness has not kept pace. The Cisco Cybersecurity Readiness Index 2025 rated only 11% of organizations in Indonesia as ready for increasingly complex cyber risks, while an Akamai survey of 640 security decision-makers in Asia Pacific found that only 22% have a complete inventory of their APIs.According to Zentara, flaws in business logic, cloud configuration or access rights often slip past automated scanning. That is why Penetration Testing, a controlled attack simulation carried out by authorized testers, is needed to show how well a company's systems can actually withstand an attack.Zentara's penetration testing covers the environments that digital transformation creates, from AWS, Azure and GCP configurations, containers and Kubernetes, and REST, GraphQL and gRPC APIs to AI and LLM applications. It also extends to Active Directory and assumed-breach scenarios that show how far an attacker could move after getting in.The company combines automated mapping across more than 40 tools with manual exploitation by certified testers. Each project starts with an agreed scope and written authorization, followed by 3 to 5 working days of mapping, 8 to 12 working days of exploitation and validation, and 3 to 5 working days of reporting.Clients receive an executive report with a risk heatmap and resilience score for management, and a technical report for engineering teams. Once fixes are in place, Zentara retests at no extra cost and reissues the report as evidence for auditors.Because systems keep changing, companies can choose fixed-scope projects, man-day packages used across the year, or continuous validation through CTEM and quarterly Breach and Attack Simulation. Testing is also mapped to requirements such as PCI DSS v4.0.1 Requirement 11.4, OJK Regulation (POJK) 11 and SWIFT CSCF for the financial sector.Zentara stresses that penetration testing is carried out only within an agreed scope and with authorization, so results reflect a system at a specific time and within that scope. It should sit alongside secure development practices and continuous security monitoring.By testing systems before attackers do, Zentara aims to help Indonesian companies continue their digital transformation with confidence, making measurable resilience part of every new digital service launch rather than a check after an incident.About ZentaraZentara (PT Mars Bumi Indonesia) is an Indonesian cybersecurity and intelligence technology company headquartered in Tangerang, Banten. Founded in April 2025, Zentara protects high-stakes institutions and enterprises through integrated cybersecurity capabilities, including 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC), Managed SOC, cyber intelligence, threat hunting, cyber defense, vCISO, digital forensics, and AI-assisted security analytics. Backed by proprietary in-house platforms such as AVAS (Advanced Vulnerability Assessment System) and research and development through Zentara Labs, Zentara combines technology, engineering, and intelligence to help organizations detect threats, assess vulnerabilities, and strengthen their cyber resilience.For more information, visit zentara.

Jessica Thenardy

Zentara

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Penetration Testing Is Essential for Indonesian Companies as Digital Transformation Widens the Attack Surface News Provided By PT Mars Bumi Indonesia November 26, 2026, 00:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.