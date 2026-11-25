Plastics Market In Malaysia To Cross USD 5 Billion By 2032 Amid Rising Demand For Recycled Plastics, Says Mordor Intelligence
Hyderabad, India, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, Malaysia plastic industry $4.19 billion in 2026 to $4.35 billion in 2027 and reach $5.21 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 3.68% over 2027–2032. Demand for plastic materials in Malaysia is supported by the country's food production and electronics manufacturing sectors, while global brands' recycling commitments are lifting interest in recycled-content packaging. Government tax incentives for downstream petrochemical investment add further momentum for new resin projects. However, feedstock price swings linked to the West Asia conflict and restrictions on single-use carry bags are adding cost and product-mix pressures for converters, making flexible portfolios and recycled-grade capabilities increasingly important.
Malaysia Plastics Market Emerging Trends:
Official Backing for Downstream Petrochemical Investment
Tax incentives under the updated manufacturing framework make qualifying resin and petrochemical projects more appealing to investors. Once such projects start production, converters could see a steadier supply of locally made materials.
Brand-Led Recycling and Reuse Commitments
Global consumer brands operating in Malaysia are backing collection programs and recycled-content packaging, steering demand toward recovered resin rather than virgin material alone. Suppliers that can turn collected waste into packaging-grade material hold a clear advantage.
Widening Medical-Device Manufacturing Hubs
Growth of medical-device clusters, particularly around Penang, is creating a steady need for high-quality plastic components over the longer term. This gives specialty material suppliers a dependable niche alongside packaging and electronics.For a comprehensive analysis of market, including key growth drivers, market segmentation, regional trends, and the competitive landscape, explore the full report from Mordor Intelligence:
Malaysia Plastics Industry Segment ation :
By Type
- Traditional Plastics
- Engineering Plastics
- Bioplastics
By Technology
- Blow Molding
- Extrusion
- Injection Molding
- Other Technologies
By Application
- Packaging
- Electrical and Electronics
- Building and Construction
- Automotive and Transportation
- Houseware
- Furniture and Bedding
- Other Applications
Regional Overview:
Selangor holds the top spot thanks to the wide range of converters based there, serving both industrial and household product makers with bottles, pails and similar packaging. With key facilities already running close to their limits, further material demand will depend on added capacity or shifts in product mix.
Beyond Selangor, each region offers a different customer profile for resin suppliers. Johor focuses on bottles and closures for pharmaceutical, food and chemical users, Sarawak on industrial films and bags, Terengganu on components for oil and gas and other industries, and Melaka on food-service packaging, while Kuala Lumpur serves as a hub for polymer distribution.
"The Malaysia Plastics Market is growing as food and beverage packaging demand rises, electronics manufacturing expands, and government incentives and circular-economy commitments reshape material supply. This report examines key market trends, growth drivers, and emerging opportunities across types, technologies, and applications, providing decision-makers with insights to support strategic planning," says Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager at Mordor Intelligence.Malaysia Plastics Companies
- Behn Meyer
- BP Plastics Holding Bhd
- Commercial Plastic Industries Sdn Bhd
- CYL Corporation
- Ee-Lian Enterprise (M) Sdn. Bhd. Fu Fong Plastic Industries Sdn Bhd Guppy Group
- HICOM-Teck See
- Lam Seng Plastics Industries Sdn Bhd
- LOTTE CHEMICAL TITAN HOLDING BERHAD
- Malayan Electro-Chemical Industry Co. Sdn Bhd
- Meditop International
- Megafoam Containers Enterprise Sdn Bhd (MEGAFOAM)
- Metro Plastic Manufacturer Sdn. Bhd.
- Polyplastics Co., Ltd.
- Sanko Plastics (M) Sdn Bhd
- Scientex Berhad
- SLP RESOURCES BERHAD
- Teck See Plastic Sdn Bhd (TSP)
- TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
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About Mordor Intelligence
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